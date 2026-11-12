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UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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UK Economy Expands at Fastest Rate Since 2024, Driven by Services and AI

Quarterly Growth and Key Economic Drivers

By Suban Abdulla and David Milliken

Strong GDP Growth in 2026

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew at the fastest rate in two-and-a-half years in the third quarter of 2026, helped by a boost from artificial intelligence and extending a strong first-half, official figures showed on Thursday.

Gross domestic product expanded by 0.7% in the July-to-September period, in line with a Reuters poll of economists, but faster than its 0.5% growth in the second quarter of the year and the strongest calendar-quarter growth since the first quarter of 2024, the Office for National Statistics said.

On a rolling three-month basis, the growth was the fastest since May.

Annual Growth and Services Sector Performance

The annual growth rate picked up to 1.9% in the third quarter, the strongest reading since the fourth quarter in 2024, and also in line with the 1.9% median forecast in the Reuters poll.

The services sector, which makes up the majority of Britain's economy, grew 0.9% on the quarter and a stronger than expected 0.2% in September alone.

AI and Technology Contributions

"The economy grew robustly in the third quarter almost entirely due to strong and widespread growth in the services sector," ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said.

"Within services, computer programming again increased strongly, as it has all year, registering its fastest growth in the last three years. We continue to see evidence that AI linked businesses helped to boost this sector."

Monthly Output and Economic Resilience

In September alone, economic output rose by 0.2%, speeding up from a downwardly revised zero growth between July and August.

Britain's economy has shown surprising resilience in the first half of 2026 after expanding by 0.6% in the first quarter.

Bank of England Projections and Fiscal Policy

While some economists expect slower growth in the final quarter of the year as higher energy prices and borrowing costs weigh on activity, the Bank of England last week upgraded its growth projection for 2026 alongside increasing interest rates.

The central bank now expects GDP to expand 1.6% this year, much stronger than ⁠the 1.2% forecast by the government's Office for Budget Responsibility after finance minister John Healey's October 28 budget which did not factor in some recent stronger GDP data and upward revisions to past numbers.

The central bank attributed some of the strength to spending on artificial intelligence and a small, temporary boost from Healey's fiscal plan.

Consumer and Business Demand Challenges

However, there have been signs of weakening consumer and business demand in the face of prolonged high energy prices and rising interest rates.

Official measures showed a fall in retail sales volumes in September and consumer confidence suffered its sharpest month-on-month fall since April 2020 before the budget.

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Gross domestic product expanded 0.7% in Q3 2026—the strongest calendar‑quarter growth since Q1 2024, up from 0.5% in Q2
  • Services sector led growth, particularly computer programming and AI‑related activity, marking the fastest pace in three years
  • Annual GDP grew 1.9% year‑on‑year; both ONS and Bank of England revised 2026 outlooks upward amid strong private sector resilience

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did the UK economy grow in the third quarter of 2026?
The UK economy expanded by 0.7% in Q3 2026, the fastest rate in two and a half years.
What sectors contributed most to the UK's economic growth?
The services sector, especially computer programming and AI-linked businesses, drove most of the growth.
Did retail sales or consumer confidence impact the growth?
Despite strong growth, official measures showed a fall in retail sales and a sharp decline in consumer confidence in September.
What are potential risks for the UK economy going forward?
Rising energy prices and borrowing costs may slow growth in the final quarter of 2026.

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