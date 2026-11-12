GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Nvidia CEO's Leadership and its Influence on the AI Investment Boom

Market Reactions and Strategic Implications of Jensen Huang's Potential Departure

By Ankur Banerjee

Immediate Market Response to Leadership Uncertainty

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Investors fear an ouster of CEO Jensen Huang might dampen Nvidia's willingness to bankroll the AI boom, in yet another pressure point on the global markets' most crowded trade.

The board of the world's dominant chipmaker, at the cutting edge of computing, was meeting late Wednesday to decide Huang's fate as it grapples with reports of two extramarital affairs involving its longtime leader.

Traders' first reaction was to punish Nvidia shares and those of its customers, including data-centre firms CoreWeave and Naver, while pushing shares of chipmaking rivals Broadcom and AMD higher.

Impact on Global and Regional Chip Markets

Shares in China's leading makers of graphics processing units (GPUs) surged on Thursday, as mounting turmoil at Nvidia boosted expectations that local chip suppliers could win greater market share. Moore Threads, MetaX and Cambricon all jumped nearly 10%.

But the worry in the market is that the stakes are far higher and that if Nvidia - under a different leader - backs away from a strategy of financing data centres, then the AI boom itself loses momentum.

Huang's Influence on Nvidia and the AI Ecosystem

"He's the face of Nvidia and Nvidia has been front and centre of the AI build-out," said Jun Bei Liu, lead portfolio manager at Ten Cap, a fund manager in Sydney.

"There's just a lot of uncertainty to come ... not just for Nvidia; it's for the whole AI - all the businesses that they co-invest and sponsor," she said. "I think the fear is that the music might stop."

Nerves, plus the 8% after-hours drop in Nvidia stock, sent Nasdaq 100 futures down nearly 1% in Asia.

Nvidia's Role as AI Revolution Torchbearer

Nvidia has been the banner stock of the AI revolution, with its chip technology ahead of rivals and enormous sales driving the share price up some 900% over the four years since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT ushered in the AI era.

But Nvidia has also become a torchbearer and financier, anticipating demand for ever more powerful chips while sinking billions of dollars into funding its own customers via a mix of equity investments and other promises.

Leadership Investigation and Board Actions

Nvidia's board launched an investigation into Huang following reports that he had an extramarital affair with a businesswoman who was alleged to be a Chinese spy. A subsequent report about another affair came out ahead of Wednesday's board meeting.

Strategic Vision and Succession Concerns

"I don't see the next 12 to 18 months of revenue suddenly disappearing if Jensen were to leave," said Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities.

"My bigger concern is next decade, because Jensen isn't simply Nvidia's CEO but he's the person who has consistently identified where computing is going before customers even realise," he said.

"Replacing that strategic vision ... is an enormous challenge."

Potential Successors and Company Structure

NVIDIA SINKS, TAKES SOME, NOT ALL, ALONG

A departure or diminished role for Huang would leave a vacuum at the top of the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker that he co-founded and built over more than three decades to become the top supplier of chips and the nexus of the US-China technology rivalry.

Huang has never anointed a successor, but analysts said they see two likely internal candidates: engineer Ian Buck and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, though both lack his rock-star cachet and high profile that have drawn him near to world leaders.

Broader Market Impact and Financial Commitments

Chipmakers in Asia, whose stocks have soared with Nvidia and the AI spending boom, but lately sagged on worries about funding costs and the demand outlook, slipped. [MKTS/GLOB]

Nvidia listed some $164.5 billion in financial commitments in its most recent earnings report, with an obligation capped at $105 billion on an OpenAI data centre in Ohio and lease and other capacity guarantees topping $50 billion.

Shares in Nvidia-backed data-centre operator CoreWeave, which surged on Wednesday on upbeat earnings, fell more than 6% after hours. Shares in South Korean internet firm Naver, in which Nvidia took a $1 billion stake by financing a data-centre expansion, also dropped nearly 6%.

Long-Term Outlook for Nvidia and the AI Sector

To be sure, investors said, the quality of Nvidia's products is not likely to change, and change at the top won't quickly hit demand.

"Nvidia's core asset is its advanced GPUs, which still have no real substitute in the market," said Anna Wu, founder of Floodlines Research. "The AI trade rests on that demand, not on one individual."

Upcoming Earnings and Leadership Focus

But when the company reports earnings next week, the focus will inevitably be on leadership, strategy and whether a sales outlook formed under Huang still holds up under a potential successor.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore, Tom Westbrook in Sydney, Prathik Jayaprakash in Bengaluru and Li Gu in Shanghai; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang is under board review following allegations of affairs—including one with a suspected Chinese spy—raising governance and national‑security concerns that spooked markets (investing.com)
  • Investor anxiety stems from Nvidia’s unique role as supplier, co‑investor and financier of AI infrastructure; removing Huang threatens the momentum of the AI build‑out despite near‑term demand resilience (axios.com)
  • Analysts warn that the real risk lies beyond the next 12–18 months—Huang’s strategic vision powers Nvidia’s long‑term AI leadership, and his potential departure could unravel a decade of institutional momentum (dev.undress.workers.dev)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are investors concerned about Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang?
Investors worry that removing Huang could slow Nvidia's aggressive AI investments and impact the entire AI boom.
How did the market respond to news of the Nvidia board meeting?
Nvidia shares dropped 8% after hours, with its customers' stocks slipping and rivals like Broadcom and AMD rising.
What role does Nvidia play in the AI industry?
Nvidia is a dominant chipmaker, leading AI hardware innovation, and heavily invests in data center expansions fueling AI growth.
Who are potential successors to Jensen Huang at Nvidia?
Analysts suggest internal candidates Ian Buck and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress, but both lack Huang's prominence.
How might a change in Nvidia's leadership affect the AI market?
A leadership shift could diminish Nvidia's willingness to finance AI projects, potentially slowing the AI industry's momentum.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time

Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time

Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports

EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports

Image for Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected

Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected

Image for Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter

Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter

Image for Switzerland's Sonova raises full-year forecasts on market-share gains, product launches

Switzerland's Sonova raises full-year forecasts on market-share gains, product launches

Image for Public funds ploughing cash into AI will 'own' megatrends shaping economy

Public funds ploughing cash into AI will 'own' megatrends shaping economy

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Siemens raises mid-term guidance after seeing booming demand in fourth quarter
Siemens raises mid-term guidance after seeing booming demand in fourth quarter
Image for European business sentiment picks up,  inflation worries grow, survey finds
European business sentiment picks up,  inflation worries grow, survey finds
Image for German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues
German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues
Image for Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles
Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles
Image for Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs
Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs
Image for France signals support for Spain’s ECB presidential candidate de Cos, FT reports
France signals support for Spain’s ECB presidential candidate de Cos, FT reports
Image for Analysis-From SpaceX to Anthropic, markets have a new playbook for mega-share debuts
Analysis-From SpaceX to Anthropic, markets have a new playbook for mega-share debuts
Image for Who would be next CEO at Nvidia? Top engineer and CFO favored as candidates
Who would be next CEO at Nvidia? Top engineer and CFO favored as candidates
Image for Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Image for Asian stocks tumble, Nvidia stings as board to decide CEO's fate
Asian stocks tumble, Nvidia stings as board to decide CEO's fate
View All Finance Posts