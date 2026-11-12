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Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Rolls-Royce Announces £1.5 Billion Buyback amid Strong Engine Demand

Rolls-Royce Reports Strong Performance and Future Outlook

Engine Order Backlog and Demand

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Rolls-Royce said on Thursday its large engine order backlog had grown to around 2,500 engines as it reported strong demand across its civil aerospace and defence businesses and reaffirmed its full-year guidance.

Financial Guidance and Profit Expectations

• Rolls-Royce said its performance gave it further confidence in its full-year guidance for underlying operating profit of £4.7 billion-£4.9 billion and free cash flow of £3.8 billion-£4.0 billion

Major Contracts and Agreements

• It was in the process of finalising a significant multi-year contract to supply backup engines to a hyperscaler, alongside a framework agreement extending to 2031

Share Buyback Announcement

• It announced an interim share buyback of £1.5 billion

Growth in Engine Flying Hours

• Large engine flying hours (EFH) grew 4% year on year in the first 10 months of 2026, reaching 114% of 2019 levels

Power Systems Performance

• In Power Systems, it continued to see strong order and revenue growth

Stock Market Reaction

• Shares in the British company traded up 2.5% in early deals. The stock has risen 20% since the start of the year

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Large engine order backlog has swelled to approximately 2,500 units, reflecting robust demand across civil aerospace and defence sectors.
  • Engine flying hours (EFH) climbed by around 4% year‑on‑year in the first ten months of 2026, reaching about 114% of 2019 levels, boosting aftermarket revenue potential.
  • Rolls‑Royce announced a £1.5 bn interim share buyback and reaffirmed full‑year underlying operating profit guidance of £4.7–4.9 bn and free cash flow of £3.8–4.0 bn, aided by a multi‑year hyperscaler backup‑engine contract.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rolls-Royce launching a £1.5 billion share buyback?
Rolls-Royce is launching the buyback due to strong engine demand and confidence in its financial outlook.
How many engines does Rolls-Royce have in its order backlog?
Rolls-Royce has around 2,500 engines in its order backlog.
What is Rolls-Royce's full-year financial guidance?
Rolls-Royce reaffirmed guidance for underlying operating profit of £4.7-£4.9 billion and free cash flow of £3.8-£4.0 billion.
How much have Rolls-Royce shares risen since the start of the year?
Rolls-Royce shares have risen 20% since the start of the year.
What growth has Rolls-Royce seen in engine flying hours in 2026?
Engine flying hours grew 4% year on year, reaching 114% of 2019 levels in the first 10 months of 2026.

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