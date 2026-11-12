GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

BAE Systems Lifts Cash Flow Outlook as Defence Demand Drives Growth

BAE Systems' Financial Performance and Market Outlook

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest defence company BAE Systems raised its annual free cash flow forecast by as much as 50% on Thursday, benefiting from customer advances, while sticking to its profit growth forecast as governments boost military spend.

Upgraded Financial Guidance

Free Cash Flow Forecast

• Lifts annual free cash flow guidance to around £3 billion from previous guidance of more than £2 billion after it benefits from customer advances

Profit and Sales Growth

• Reiterates forecasts it upgraded in July for underlying operating profit to rise 10% to 12% and for sales to grow by 8% to 10%

Market Response and Stock Performance

Share Price Movement

• Shares rise 1% to 1,937 pence. Stock is up 13% in the year to date

Order Intake and Future Agreements

Current Order Intake

• Order intake stands at £33 billion in 2026 so far, says further agreements anticipated before the end of the year

CEO's Outlook

Sustainable Growth Prospects

• Given "evolving threats", CEO Charles Woodburn says BAE is "well positioned to deliver sustainable growth over the years ahead"

Major Orders in the Second Half of 2026

• Orders in the second half of 2026 include £1.6 billion related to the Global Combat Air Programme, a British, Italian and Japanese plan to build a new fighter jet, and £4.3 billion funding for UK's new nuclear deterrent submarines

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Key Takeaways

  • Free cash flow guidance raised to ~£3 billion from >£2 billion as customer advances boost liquidity
  • Underlying operating profit and sales outlook maintained: 10%‑12% and 8%‑10% growth respectively
  • Robust order intake (~£33 billion so far in 2026), including significant contracts for GCAP fighters and nuclear submarine work

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is BAE Systems’ current order intake for 2026?
BAE Systems reported an order intake of £33 billion so far in 2026.
What major contracts has BAE Systems secured recently?
Recent orders include £1.6 billion for the Global Combat Air Programme and £4.3 billion for UK’s nuclear deterrent submarines.
How are BAE Systems shares performing in 2026?
BAE Systems shares are up 13% year to date, rising 1% to 1,937 pence after the announcement.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review

UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review

Image for Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Image for Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Image for Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Image for Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Image for German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows
Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows
Image for Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Image for Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Image for Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Image for UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
Image for Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
Image for Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
View All Finance Posts