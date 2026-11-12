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Siemens raises mid-term guidance after seeing booming demand in fourth quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Siemens raises mid-term guidance after seeing booming demand in fourth quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Finance Markets Earnings Siemens Europe

Siemens Sees Record Fourth-Quarter Profits, Lifts Growth Guidance

Siemens Reports Strong Financial Results and Strategic Updates

By John Revill

Fourth-Quarter Financial Performance

ZURICH, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Siemens on Thursday reported better-than-expected profit in its fourth quarter and lifted its mid-term growth outlook, as the German engineering group continued to see strong demand from data centres used to power AI.

The company, whose products range from trains to electrical gear for factories, buildings and data centres, said industrial profit jumped 22% to €3.89 billion ($4.31 billion) for the three months to the end of September.

The figure, the highest ever posted by Siemens, beat forecasts for €3.71 billion in a company gathered consensus of analysts.

Revenue and Orders Growth

Revenues meanwhile rose 11% to €23.68 billion, ahead of forecasts for €23.39 billion while orders surged 58% to an all-time high to €34.77 billion.

The increase was fuelled by big business wins at Siemens' mobility train making business, and its Smart Infrastructure operation which supplies data centres.

Updated Growth Guidance

As a result Siemens raised its mid-term guidance, saying it expected comparative annual revenue growth guidance of 7-11%, up from 6-9% previously.

Siemens Healthineers Stake Reduction

Siemens also gave details on its plans to reduce its stake in Siemens Healthineers, saying it planned to distribute one share in the medical equipment maker it floated in 2018 for every two Siemens shares they hold, confirming a Reuters story on Wednesday.

Under the plan, Siemens would transfer 34.1% of its stake to shareholders, taking its holding down to around 33%. In the mid-term, Siemens plans to sell down its stake to below 20% and hold Siemens Healthineers as a financial investment.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by John RevillEditing by Linda Pasquini)

Key Takeaways

  • Siemens reported its highest ever quarterly industrial profit of €3.89 bn (up 22% YoY), exceeding the consensus of €3.71 bn amid strong demand from AI‑powered data centre and mobility infrastructure.
  • Fourth‑quarter revenues rose 11% to €23.68 bn and orders surged 58% to €34.77 bn, driven by major wins in Smart Infrastructure and Mobility businesses.
  • The company raised its mid‑term comparable annual revenue growth guidance to 7–11%, up from 6–9%, signaling confidence in continued AI‑data‑centre demand.
  • Siemens confirmed a plan to reduce its Siemens Healthineers stake: distributing one Healthineers share per two Siemens shares, lowering its holding to ~33%, with a longer‑term goal of trimming it below 20%.
  • The AI‑driven data‑centre boom is propelling growth across sectors: Siemens Energy also sees strong demand boosting margins and dividends, while global capital expenditure on data‑centre infrastructure is surging.

Frequently Asked Questions

What drove Siemens’ record fourth-quarter profit?
Booming demand from data centres and big business wins in its mobility and Smart Infrastructure divisions drove Siemens’ record Q4 profit.
How much did Siemens’ industrial profit increase in the fourth quarter?
Siemens’ industrial profit rose 22% to €3.89 billion in Q4, beating analyst forecasts.
What is Siemens’ new mid-term growth outlook?
Siemens raised its comparative annual revenue growth guidance to 7-11%, up from the previous 6-9% range.
What are Siemens' plans regarding its stake in Siemens Healthineers?
Siemens plans to distribute one Siemens Healthineers share for every two Siemens shares held and eventually reduce its stake to below 20%.

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