GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Megaspeed, Nvidia and Rural Australian Store: New Questions in Scandal

By Tom Hals and Melanie Burton

Megaspeed International and the Nvidia Scandal: Key Developments

The Role of Megaspeed International

WILMINGTON, Delaware/MELBOURNE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Singapore company at the center of the scandal that has engulfed Nvidia's CEO has registered affiliates in the United States, Australia and other countries with a 29-year-old who listed his address as a newsagent and lottery retailer in a regional town outside Melbourne.

Megaspeed International has been in the spotlight following reports that Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had been involved in a close relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, a controlling shareholder of the Singapore-based cloud-computing company, ​who US intelligence officials believed was spying for Beijing.

Jensen Huang’s Admission and Beijing’s Response

Jensen Huang admitted on Sunday he had been unfaithful to his wife, but gave no details about the relationship, while Beijing has called the spying claim "a groundless accusation, slander and a smear." Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

Corporate Filings and International Connections

Megaspeed International filed papers in the US state of Delaware and with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission showing that the affiliates were created in 2024. Both filings list Kai Kang as the sole company officer, either as director or president. Kang was born in Shanghai, according to the Australian filing, which also lists the Singapore-based parent as the company's stockholder.

Kang is also registered as director in Megaspeed's Malaysian, Indonesian and Thai units, according to checks by Reuters of company registrations in those countries. 

Kai Kang’s Background and Local Ties

Reuters was unable to contact Kang so visited the home address that had been provided on the filings for the affiliates - a small store in Seymour, Victoria, about an hour's drive north of Melbourne.

The newsagency, called Seymour News, lies midway down a main street fronted by homeware stores and cafes. On Thursday, there was a revolving parade of locals, popping in to check their lottery tickets and buying gardening magazines or books for their grandchildren. 

Statements from Kang’s Family

Reuters spoke with a woman who said she was Kang’s mother and had run the business for about 16 years. The woman, who did not want to give her name, said Kang did not work in the shop and was based in Shanghai.

“He doesn’t have any business here,” she said, adding that Kang had completed his master's degree at Shanghai University. 

He was most recently back visiting his parents in August and September to escape the summer heat of Shanghai, she said. 

She said she knew about Nvidia and Megaspeed, but said her son had nothing to do with the company in Singapore.

Business Operations and Regulatory Records

There is no other record of any business dealings by Kang with the Australian corporate regulator, other than his name as the director of Megaspeed. 

Megaspeed Australia's business address is listed as the 10th floor of a building complex in Sydney's upmarket business district. 

A concierge on the floor said it was a virtual office and Megaspeed used it as an address for administrative purposes.

Investigations and Allegations

Megaspeed first attracted attention a year ago when the New York Times reported it was under US investigation over whether it was helping Chinese customers obtain advanced Nvidia chips subject to Washington's export controls.

On its website, Megaspeed says it is an Nvidia Cloud Partner in the Asia-Pacific region and offers access to the Nvidia's GB200 NVL72 ​and HGX H100 systems. 

Last October, Singapore police said they were investigating Megaspeed over "suspected breaches of our domestic laws" after a US senator requested the Commerce Department to investigate whether Megaspeed had diverted Nvidia chips. 

Reuters could not immediately determine whether any Australian authorities were looking into the firm. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation said it does not confirm or comment on investigations.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Additional reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman in Jakarta, Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur, Xinghui Kok in Singapore, Chayut Setboonsarng in Bangkok and Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Praveen Menon and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Megaspeed’s use of a small regional newsagency as affiliate director’s address underscores potentially opaque corporate structuring and raises red flags about legitimacy.
  • Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer, is under U.S. and Singapore investigations for allegedly diverting advanced AI chips to China via Southeast Asian intermediaries and possibly facilitating intelligence gathering.
  • The alleged espionage and close personal ties between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and ex‑Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, suspected of being a Chinese intelligence asset, deepen national security concerns and political scrutiny.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Megaspeed International's connection to Nvidia?
Megaspeed is a Singapore cloud-computing company and Nvidia's cloud partner in Asia-Pacific. It is under investigation over potential links to Nvidia chip exports to China.
Why is a rural Australian store involved in the Nvidia scandal?
The rural Australian store is listed as the address of Megaspeed's affiliate director, Kai Kang, raising questions about the authenticity of the business registration.
Who are the key people involved in the Megaspeed and Nvidia controversy?
Key figures include Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, and Kai Kang, director of Megaspeed affiliates.
What are authorities investigating regarding Megaspeed?
Authorities in Singapore and the US are investigating Megaspeed for potential breaches of export controls and its relationship to Nvidia chip sales.
What is Kai Kang's role in Megaspeed International?
Kai Kang is listed as the director or president for Megaspeed’s affiliates in Australia, the US, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Image for Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Image for Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Image for Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Image for German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

Image for Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
Image for Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Image for BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
Image for Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Image for Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Image for UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
Image for Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
View All Finance Posts