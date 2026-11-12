GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Public funds ploughing cash into AI will 'own' megatrends shaping economy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Public funds ploughing cash into AI will 'own' megatrends shaping economy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Investing Artificial Intelligence

Sovereign Wealth Funds to Drive AI and Megatrend Investments Through 2030

Growth and Strategic Shifts in Sovereign Wealth Funds

By Libby George

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sovereign wealth fund assets are set to surge nearly 50% to $22.4 trillion by 2030 as state-backed investors deepen their involvement in artificial intelligence and infrastructure, according to a PwC report released on Thursday.

From Passive to Principal Investors

The world's largest sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and public pension funds have also shifted from passive to "principal investors" that increasingly shape the real economy, the report found.

Direct Involvement and Operational Roles

"These investors no longer depend solely on external managers – instead, they are originating transactions themselves and taking controlling positions with operational roles," said Eric Janson, PwC's global private equity and principal investors leader. 

Forecasted Asset Growth

The report, which analysed the world's 350 largest public investors, forecast that SWF assets will rise to $22.4 trillion by 2030, from about $15.2 trillion, while public pension assets will increase to $36.3 trillion, from about $27.6 trillion, and central bank assets will climb to about $20.9 trillion, from about $17.3 trillion. 

AI and the Gulf

Concentration of Capital

The growing pool of capital is concentrated in a small group of institutions: the report found that the top 10 hold around 41% of combined SWF and pension assets, while the top 50 hold 77%.

Influence on Global Megatrends

"As we're seeing in other areas of the economy, the pool is growing more concentrated — to the point at which a few dozen large institutions are positioned to set the tone," the report said. "They won't merely participate in the megatrends reshaping the global economy. Increasingly, they'll enable, accelerate, and own them."

Direct Ownership and Infrastructure Creation

Funds are now more likely to own and operate assets directly and to create entirely new infrastructure projects, the report found.

AI Investment Flows

In 2025, the bulk of the roughly $66 billion state investors channelled to AI and digitisation went to the US, while flows to China slipped to around $4 billion.

Gulf State Investment Strategies

Gulf state funds in particular were "tilting hard" toward the US, the report found, pointing to investment pledges from Qatar's QIA and Abu Dhabi's MGX and ADIA. 

Saudi Arabia's Domestic Focus

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, however, was a notable exception, cutting foreign allocations to roughly 20%, from a peak near 30%, as part of a nascent shift to a domestic focus and "portfolio-wide spending discipline."

(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Karin Strohecker and Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • PwC forecasts SWF assets growing from ~$15.2 trillion today to $22.4 trillion by 2030; public pensions to ~$36.3 trillion and central banks to ~$20.9 trillion.
  • State-backed investors are evolving into ‘principal investors,’ originating deals, taking control stakes, and playing operational roles in major infrastructure and AI projects.
  • Gulf SWFs led global AI/digital investment in 2025 with about $66 billion, notably from Mubadala ($12.9 billion), KIA ($6 billion), and QIA ($4 billion), favoring US deployment (~$132 billion), while PIF reduces foreign exposure to 18–20%.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much are sovereign wealth fund assets projected to grow by 2030?
Sovereign wealth fund assets are forecast to reach $22.4 trillion by 2030, a nearly 50% increase from current levels.
Which sectors are state-backed investors focusing on?
State-backed investors are increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence and infrastructure sectors.
What shift in investment strategy have sovereign wealth funds made?
Sovereign wealth funds have shifted from passive investing to acting as principal investors, originating transactions and taking controlling positions.
Which regions are seeing significant sovereign fund investment in AI?
The bulk of state investor flows into AI and digitisation in 2025 are directed to the United States, with Gulf state funds especially active.
How are Gulf state funds adjusting their foreign investment strategies?
While Gulf state funds are increasing US investments, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund is reducing foreign allocations to focus more domestically.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Siemens posts Q4 profit above forecasts, raises mid-term guidance

Siemens posts Q4 profit above forecasts, raises mid-term guidance

Image for European business sentiment picks up,  inflation worries grow, survey finds

European business sentiment picks up,  inflation worries grow, survey finds

Image for German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues

German regulator fines Deutsche Bank €8 million over Postbank customer migration issues

Image for Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles

Morning Bid: Jensen hangs on as Nvidia tumbles

Image for Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs

Exclusive-Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs

Image for France signals support for Spain’s ECB presidential candidate de Cos, FT reports

France signals support for Spain’s ECB presidential candidate de Cos, FT reports

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
Image for Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected
Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected
Image for Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter
Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter
Image for Switzerland's Sonova raises full-year forecasts on market-share gains, product launches
Switzerland's Sonova raises full-year forecasts on market-share gains, product launches
Image for Analysis-From SpaceX to Anthropic, markets have a new playbook for mega-share debuts
Analysis-From SpaceX to Anthropic, markets have a new playbook for mega-share debuts
Image for Who would be next CEO at Nvidia? Top engineer and CFO favored as candidates
Who would be next CEO at Nvidia? Top engineer and CFO favored as candidates
Image for Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Trump's ties to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in the spotlight
Image for Asian stocks tumble, Nvidia stings as board to decide CEO's fate
Asian stocks tumble, Nvidia stings as board to decide CEO's fate
View All Finance Posts