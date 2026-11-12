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Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Allianz Q3 net profit drops 2% but better than expected

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Allianz Q3 Net Profit Falls 2% but Beats Forecasts and Lifts Outlook

Allianz Third-Quarter Financial Results Overview

Net Profit Performance

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Germany's Allianz on Thursday posted a 2% drop in third-quarter net profit, but the figure was better than analysts had expected, and the insurer gave a rosier outlook for the full year. 

Comparison with Previous Year and Analyst Forecasts

• Net profit attributable to shareholders of €2.784 billion ($3.08 billion) in the three months through September compares with profit of €2.847 billion a year earlier. The figure surpassed a €2.506 billion consensus forecast.

Updated Outlook and Division Performance

Raised Operating Profit Guidance

• Allianz lifted the upper end of its operating profit outlook to around €18.6 billion, compared with its previous guidance of €17.4 billion plus or minus €1 billion.

Key Contributors to Profit

Asset Management and Property-Casualty Divisions

• Allianz said that its asset management and property-casualty divisions supported third-quarter profit.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = €0.9027)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander Huebner, editing by Linda Pasquini and Thomas Seythal)

Key Takeaways

  • Third‑quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was €2.784 billion, down from €2.847 billion a year earlier, yet above the €2.506 billion consensus forecast. (marketscreener.com)
  • Allianz raised the top end of its 2026 operating profit guidance to approximately €18.6 billion, up from the prior range of €17.4 billion ± €1 billion. (marketscreener.com)
  • Performance was supported by robust contributions from the asset management and property‑casualty segments amid a record nine‑month operating profit of €14.1 billion, up 8% year‑on‑year. (bssnews.net)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Allianz's Q3 2023 net profit?
Allianz reported a third-quarter net profit of €2.784 billion in 2023.
How did Allianz's Q3 profit compare to analyst expectations?
Allianz's Q3 profit surpassed the consensus forecast of €2.506 billion.
What guidance did Allianz give for full-year operating profit?
Allianz raised the upper end of its operating profit outlook to around €18.6 billion.
Which divisions supported Allianz's Q3 profit?
Allianz's asset management and property-casualty divisions supported third-quarter profit.
How did Allianz's net profit in Q3 2023 compare to the previous year?
Net profit dropped by 2% compared to €2.847 billion in the same period last year.

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