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EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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EU Expected to Postpone 10% Tariff on UK Electric Vehicles Amid Trade Talks

EU-UK Electric Vehicle Tariff Developments

EU's Plan to Delay Tariffs

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Union is set to delay a 10% tariff on electric cars from the UK, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brussels is consulting the industry on proposals to postpone the 10% levy that would apply to most electric vehicles from January 1, the FT reported.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. 

Post-Brexit Trade Rules and Tariff Requirements

Origin Requirements for Zero Tariffs

• The post-Brexit agreement between the EU and the UK says that to qualify for zero tariffs, at least 55% of the value of EVs needs to be from the European Union or Britain, with values of 65% for battery cells and modules and 70% for battery packs.

Tariff Implications and Proposed Delays

• Import tariffs of 10% apply for EVs falling short of those requirements, but the EU in late 2023 proposed a three-year delay to the tightened rules.

• After that delay the post-Brexit rules triggering a 10% tariff on 70% of battery electric and plug-in hybrid models traded with the EU were due to take effect from January 2027.

Industry Response and Market Impact

Warnings from the Automotive Sector

• Britain's main car lobby, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, warned in June that electric vehicle makers would have to pay £1.4 billion ($1.86 billion) in tariffs if there was no solution on local content requirements.

Significance of the EU-UK EV Market

• Britain and the EU are each other's largest export market for EVs, with targets in both Brussels and London to phase out combustion engine models in the 2030s.

Official Responses and Additional Information

Awaiting Comments from Authorities

• The European Commission and the British Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments sent outside of regular business hours.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Harishankar Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The EU is consulting with industry on delaying the tariff due January 1, pending talks after an EU‑UK summit on November 20 2026 (ng.investing.com).
  • ACEA warns that about 82% of EVs expected to be sold in the UK in 2027—worth €17.9 billion—would face the levy, and proposes delaying rules further until 2030 for battery pack rules and 2032 for cathode materials (archive.vn).
  • Previously, Brussels had already postponed the tougher local‑content requirements from 2024 to 2027 under the Brexit Trade and Cooperation Agreement, backed by a €3 billion Innovation Fund to support EU battery production (consilium.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the 10% tariff on UK electric cars introduced?
The 10% tariff was a post-Brexit measure requiring EVs to meet local content rules for tariff-free trade between the EU and UK.
When was the EU supposed to implement the new EV tariff rules?
The tightened rules triggering the 10% tariff were due from January 1, with a further extension delaying enforcement to January 2027.
What are the local content requirements for tariff-free EV exports?
At least 55% of the EV's value, 65% of battery cells and modules, and 70% of battery packs must be EU or UK-origin.
How much could tariffs cost UK electric vehicle makers?
UK EV manufacturers could face up to £1.4 billion ($1.86 billion) in tariffs without a solution for local content requirements.
Why are these tariffs significant for both the EU and UK?
Both markets are each other's largest EV export partners and aim to phase out combustion engines in the 2030s.

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