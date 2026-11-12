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Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Burberry Surpasses Estimates with Strong Sales and Profit as Turnaround Accelerates

Burberry's Financial Performance and Market Position

By Raechel Thankam Job and Helen Reid

Second-Quarter Results Outperform Expectations

Nov 12 (Reuters) - British luxury brand Burberry reported second-quarter sales and profit above market estimates, bucking a broader luxury slowdown that has weighed on larger rivals.

The share price rose over 9% in early trade on Thursday.

Comparison with Industry Rivals

While sales at luxury conglomerates like LVMH and Kering have struggled to grow, the much smaller British luxury brand has increased sales in the US and China, where it says it has won over Gen Z shoppers.

Strategic Initiatives Under New Leadership

CEO Joshua Schulman's Vision

Since taking over in mid-2024, CEO Joshua Schulman has focused on projecting a warm image of Britishness by playing on cultural tropes and marketing that involves casting British cinema and TV icons in quirky short films.

Holiday Campaign Highlights

Burberry's holiday campaign featured a party in a countryside mansion. It starred Pierce Brosnan of James Bond fame and Fiona Shaw of the cult television series Killing Eve.

Regional Sales Performance

Growth in the Americas and China

Burberry's US sales extended growth in the July-September quarter, with the Americas region up 11%, while Greater China sales rose 5%.

Challenges in Europe and the Middle East

Sales in the Europe and Middle East region fell for the third quarter running, however, as conflict in the Middle East and weaker tourist activity hit luxury brands.

Industry Context and Analyst Expectations

Luxury Market Slowdown

A broad slowdown in luxury spending led LVMH to report weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales in October.

Burberry's Outperformance

Comparable retail sales grew 4% for the second quarter ended September 26, better than analysts' expectation of 3% growth.

For Burberry, adjusted operating profit for the first half of fiscal 2027 was £62 million ($82.19 million), beating the average analyst estimate of £44 million.

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(Reporting by Raechel Thankam Job in Bengaluru and Helen Reid in London; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Burberry’s comparable retail sales rose 4% (vs. ~3% consensus), and adjusted operating profit for H1 FY2027 was £62 million, well above the ~£44 million estimate (burberryplc.com).
  • Under CEO Joshua Schulman’s 'Burberry Forward' turnaround strategy—which emphasizes core categories like outerwear and scarves, balanced pricing, and campaigning around Britishness—sales have notably strengthened, especially among Gen Z shoppers in the US and China (businessoffashion.com).
  • Regional performance varied: the Americas delivered double-digit comparable sales growth (~11–12%), Greater China grew modestly (~5%), while Europe & Middle East fell—likely due to Middle East conflict and weaker tourist activity (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Burberry perform in the second quarter of 2024?
Burberry reported second-quarter sales and profit above market estimates, with comparable retail sales growing 4% and profit beating expectations.
Which regions showed the strongest sales growth for Burberry?
Burberry saw significant growth in the US with Americas sales up 11% and Greater China sales rising 5%.
What strategies has Burberry's CEO implemented to drive growth?
CEO Joshua Schulman focused on British cultural marketing and used high-profile British cinema and TV icons in campaigns.
How did Burberry's results compare to larger luxury competitors?
Unlike larger rivals like LVMH and Kering, Burberry reported sales and profit growth despite a broader luxury market slowdown.
Which factors negatively impacted Burberry's sales in some regions?
Sales in Europe and the Middle East declined due to regional conflict and weaker tourist activity impacting luxury demand.

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