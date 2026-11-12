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Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Adecco says permanent recruitment returns to growth in third quarter

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Adecco Group Sees Permanent Recruitment Growth and Meets Q3 Revenue Targets

Q3 Financial Performance and Market Conditions

Nov 11 - Swiss staffing company Adecco Group said permanent recruitment returned to growth in the third quarter while revenue met expectations, adding to signs of improving hiring conditions in parts of its markets.

Revenue and Earnings Overview

The company reported revenue of €5.99 billion ($6.64 billion), in line with a company-compiled consensus.

Operating Income

• Operating income came in at 180 million euros, ahead of analyst forecasts of 166 million euros

Organic Revenue Growth

• Organic revenue growth slowed to 3.6% from 5.6% in the second quarter

Regional and Market Insights

France Market Performance

• Adecco said revenue in France, which accounts for 18% of group sales, fell 4% due to adverse market conditions

CEO Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

• CEO Denis Machuel said Adecco's simplification programme would support margins and generate an additional 75 million euros of annual run-rate savings by the third quarter of 2027

Industry Comparison

• Dutch rival Randstad last month also pointed to improving hiring conditions($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Basile Day in Gdansk, editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue of €5.99 billion matched consensus; operating income of €180 million beat the forecast of €166 million.
  • Organic revenue growth slowed to 3.6% from Q2’s 5.6%, but permanent recruitment rebounded, signaling improving hiring conditions.
  • CEO Denis Machuel expects simplification measures to yield €75 million in annual savings by Q3 2027; rival Randstad also noted hiring improvement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Adecco Group's revenue in the third quarter?
Adecco Group reported revenue of €5.99 billion ($6.64 billion) in the third quarter, meeting expectations.
How did Adecco's permanent recruitment perform in Q3?
Permanent recruitment returned to growth in Q3, indicating improving hiring conditions for Adecco.
What contributed to the decline in Adecco's revenue in France?
Revenue in France, which makes up 18% of group sales, fell by 4% due to adverse market conditions.
What cost savings does Adecco's CEO expect from the simplification programme?
CEO Denis Machuel expects the simplification programme to generate an additional €75 million of annual run-rate savings by Q3 2027.
How did Adecco's organic revenue growth change from the previous quarter?
Organic revenue growth slowed to 3.6% in Q3 from 5.6% in the second quarter.

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