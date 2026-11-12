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Finance

Switzerland's Sonova raises full-year forecasts on market-share gains, product launches

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Sonova Lifts 2027 Forecasts Amid Rising Market Share and Product Launches

Sonova's Upgraded Financial Outlook and Market Performance

By Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Swiss hearing-aid maker Sonova on Thursday raised its sales and profit guidance for fiscal 2027, citing gains in market share and solid uptake of new products.

Revised Sales and Profit Guidance

The world's largest maker of hearing aids now expects sales to rise by 6% to 8% in local currency, up from a previous forecast of 5% to 8%, and core operating profit to grow 10% to 13%, compared with an earlier outlook of 7% to 10%, in the year through March 2027.

Market Demand and Product Success

The upgrade comes as demand across the hearing-aid industry remains robust and provides an early indication of the commercial success of Sonova's AI-powered Phonak EON platform, seen as a key driver of its medium-term growth targets.

CEO Statement on EON Platform

"EON is already contributing above our expectations," CEO Eric Bernard said in a statement, adding that the rollout of the platform across markets had supported both growth and market-share gains.

Competitive Landscape

Rival Demant raised its full-year guidance for the second time this year in October, helped by stronger growth and a favourable product mix.

Global Market and Regional Expansion

Global Hearing-Aid Market Growth

Sonova now expects the global hearing-aid market to grow 3% to 5% this year, up from a previous forecast of 2% to 4%.

Expansion in Asia-Pacific

Investors are also watching Sonova's expansion in Asia-Pacific, which the company sees as a key long-term growth market due to low hearing-aid penetration, ageing populations and rising incomes.

Sales Performance in Asia-Pacific

Sales in Asia-Pacific rose 11.4% to 186.9 million francs in the first half of the fiscal year, driven by mid-teens growth in the group's core Hearing Instruments business, particularly in Australia, China and Japan.

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Anastasiia Kozlova; Editing by Sahal Muhammed)

Key Takeaways

  • Sonova upgraded its fiscal‑2027 sales growth outlook to 6%–8% from 5%–8%, and core operating profit forecast to 10%–13% from 7%–10% on strong product adoption and market share gains. (sonova.com)
  • The AI‑driven Phonak EON platform—featuring the new HYPERSONIC chip, improved speech clarity and connectivity—has outperformed expectations and boosted Sonova’s competitive positioning. (ebs.publicnow.com)
  • Sonova now anticipates global hearing‑aid market growth of 3%–5% (up from 2%–4%), with particularly strong demand in Asia‑Pacific where H1 sales climbed 11.4%, driven by Australia, China and Japan. (ch.zonebourse.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Sonova's new growth targets?
Sonova now expects sales to rise 6% to 8% and core operating profit to grow 10% to 13% by fiscal year 2027.
How is Sonova performing in the Asia-Pacific region?
Sonova's sales in Asia-Pacific rose 11.4% in the first half of the fiscal year, with significant growth in Australia, China, and Japan.
What role does the Phonak EON platform play in Sonova's growth?
The AI-powered Phonak EON platform has exceeded expectations and is a key driver of Sonova's medium-term growth targets.
How does Sonova's outlook compare to industry peers?
Rival Demant also raised its yearly guidance, indicating robust industry demand and favorable product trends.

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