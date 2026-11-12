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Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Dr Martens Warns Upcoming Trading Season is Crucial After Revenue Drop

Dr Martens Faces Revenue Decline and Uncertain Outlook

Nov 12 (Reuters) - British bootmaker Dr Martens reported a drop in first-half revenue on Thursday and warned that trading in the key season ahead would be crucial to its full-year result, leaving a wide range of possible outcomes for both sales and profit. 

CEO Statement on Performance

"The weakness in boots combined with the impact of the planned critical changes to our DTC proposition means that the H1 performance we’re announcing today is disappointing," CEO Ije Nwokorie said in a statement, adding that demand for shoes and sandals was not enough to offset to decline in demand for boots.

Revenue Figures and Regional Performance

 Revenue dropped 9.2%, in constant currency terms, to £290.4 million ($384.98 million) in the six months to September 27, with weaker performance in the second quarter than the first and a bigger-than-expected drop in the UK.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Jochelle Mendonca)

Key Takeaways

  • Revenue dropped 9.2% CC in H1 to £290.4 million, driven by steep decline in boots sales; shoes and sandals gains were insufficient to offset the drop.
  • CEO Ije Nwokorie highlighted that performance through the autumn/winter season—Dr Martens’ most important trading period—will be decisive for year‑end results.
  • Following strategic pivot efforts, including shifting to a consumer‑first model and reducing promotional activity, the company faces varied possible outcomes depending on seasonal trading and segment recovery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the reported revenue drop for Dr Martens in the first half?
Dr Martens reported a 9.2% decline in revenue for the first half, down to £290.4 million.
Why did Dr Martens experience a revenue decline?
A decline in boot demand and planned changes to the direct-to-consumer proposition led to the revenue drop.
What did Dr Martens say about trading in the upcoming season?
Dr Martens warned that trading in the key upcoming season would be crucial for the company's full-year results.
Which region saw a bigger-than-expected drop for Dr Martens?
The UK market experienced a bigger-than-expected drop in revenue according to the report.
Who is the CEO of Dr Martens as mentioned in the article?
CEO Ije Nwokorie is mentioned as the CEO of Dr Martens in the article.

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