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Finance

Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Sweden's 2027 Caretaker Budget Supports Defence and Transport Spending

Overview of Sweden's 2027 Budget Bill

Introduction to the Caretaker Budget

STOCKHOLM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing caretaker government on Thursday presented a budget bill for 2027, promising to continue a buildup in defence and more investment in transport infrastructure, but refraining from major new policy initiatives.

Political Context and Government Formation

Government formation talks are still underway after a general election in September, in which the right-wing bloc lost its majority in parliament, and the budget bill is thus largely a holding budget without significant reforms.

Government Statement

"The budget is based on principles that have been endorsed by all parties in the Riksdag and ensures that necessary state activities can be maintained until a new government takes office," the government said in a statement.

Economic Forecasts and Inflation Outlook

Growth Predictions

It maintained forecasts of 3.0% economic growth in 2026 and 2.3% in 2027, in line with predictions made in October, while the core inflation outlook was seen slightly higher at 1.5% this year, up from 1.3%, and 2.3% next year, up from 1.9%.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • The 2027 budget maintains forecasts of 3.0 % economic growth in 2026 and 2.3 % in 2027, with slightly higher core inflation – 1.5 % this year (up from 1.3 %) and 2.3 % next year (up from 1.9 %)—consistent with previous forecasts. (economy-finance.ec.europa.eu)
  • The caretaker budget emphasizes continued build-up of defence capabilities—including civil defence investments and contributions to NATO collective defence—and stepped-up transport infrastructure funding, but contains no new policy initiatives. (sverigesradio.se)
  • This is a holding budget: it sustains necessary public functions pending formation of a new government after the September election, leveraging cross-party consensus on fiscal limits and avoiding reforms. (riksdagen.se)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Sweden's 2027 caretaker budget prioritize?
The 2027 caretaker budget prioritizes increased funding for defence and investment in transport infrastructure.
Are there any major policy changes in the new budget bill?
No, the budget is a holding bill and does not introduce significant new reforms or policy initiatives.
Why is the 2027 budget a caretaker budget?
The budget is a caretaker measure due to ongoing government formation talks after the right-wing bloc lost its majority.
Has Sweden's inflation outlook changed in the latest budget?
Yes, core inflation is expected to be 1.5% in the current year, up from 1.3%, and 2.3% for the next year, up from 1.9%.

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