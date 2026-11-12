GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Markets Industry News Germany

German Chemicals Industry Raises 2026 Sales Forecast, Warns Recovery Is Distant

German Chemicals Industry Outlook and Challenges

By Anastasiia Kozlova

Nov 12 (Reuters) - German chemicals lobby VCI on Thursday raised its 2026 industry sales forecast on the back of higher prices, but warned the temporary boost from supply disruptions tied to the Iran war had faded.

Impact of Middle East Crisis on European Chemical Makers

The Middle East crisis provided an unexpected boon for European chemical makers, as supply chain disruptions weighed more heavily on their Asian rivals, while passing on higher energy costs to customers boosted prices of some chemicals.

VCI's Perspective on Temporary Gains

"We anticipated that these windfall gains stemming from specific geopolitical circumstances would eventually come to an end, and that is precisely what has happened," VCI Managing Director Wolfgang Grosse Entrup told journalists.

Industry Forecasts and Economic Situation

The industry association, which represents around 2,000 chemical and pharmaceutical companies, most of them small to mid-sized, expects sector turnover to grow 3.5% this year, up from its September forecast of 2.5%.

Drivers of Growth

However, that increase will be driven entirely by higher producer prices, not stronger production volumes, it said.

Current Economic Stability

"The economic situation of the German chemical and pharmaceutical industry is, at best, stabilising at a low level. A sustainable recovery is not in sight," VCI said in the quarterly statement.

Long-Term Outlook

The outlook for 2027 also remains bleak due to persistent political and structural challenges, Grosse Entrup added in the press call.

Industry Sentiment

VCI's assessment echoes recent Ifo surveys, which showed industry sentiment weakening in October as structural challenges outweighed support from Middle East-related supply disruptions.

Germany 'Firmly in the Red'

Grosse Entrup also cautioned against reading stronger earnings from large chemical companies as evidence of a domestic recovery.

Profit Generation Outside Germany

"These companies are generating their profits elsewhere, outside of Germany. For many of them, Germany remains firmly in the red," he said.

Underlying Industry Issues

Behind the headline numbers, companies are delaying investment, cutting capacity and shedding jobs, Grosse Entrup said. He urged Berlin to use the narrow reform window before state elections next spring to tackle energy costs, bureaucracy and competitiveness.

Recent Financial and Production Data

Third-quarter industry revenue rose 5.8% from a year ago to €53 billion ($59 billion), but fell 2.7% from the second quarter. Without higher prices, it would have also been below last year's level, VCI said.

Production Volumes and Capacity Utilisation

Production volumes for the chemical and pharmaceutical industry fell 3.5% on the year. Capacity utilisation edged up to 76.6%, compared with 73.4% in the second quarter, mainly reflecting plant closures and capacity cuts rather than stronger output.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova in Gdansk and Patricia Weiss in Frankfurt, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Sales forecast lifted to +3.5% for 2026, up from +2.5%, on account of higher producer prices, not volume growth (VCI).
  • Production volumes continue to fall (−3.5% year‑on‑year), capacity utilisation only improving due to closures not demand; recovery remains elusive.
  • Ifo survey confirms sentiment weakening in October: business climate index dropped to −5.9 from +3.0 in September, expectations plunged to −13.8, underlining structural challenges.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the German chemical industry experiencing a real recovery?
No, the industry is only stabilizing at a low level, with no sustainable recovery in sight, according to VCI.
What impact did Middle East supply disruptions have on the German chemical sector?
Supply disruptions in the Middle East provided a temporary boost to European chemical makers, but these windfall gains have now faded.
Why are German chemical companies' profits not evidence of a domestic recovery?
Large chemical companies are generating profits outside Germany; domestically, the sector remains unprofitable.
What are the industry’s main challenges moving forward?
Persistent political and structural challenges, energy costs, bureaucracy, and delayed investments remain significant hurdles.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Image for Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Image for Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Image for Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Image for Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

Image for Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop

Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review
Image for BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
Image for Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Image for Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Image for UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
Image for Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
Image for Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
View All Finance Posts