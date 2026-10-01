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US investor Artisan urges UBS to quit Switzerland over capital rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US investor Artisan urges UBS to quit Switzerland over capital rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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US Investor Calls on UBS to Exit Switzerland Amid Stricter Capital Demands

Artisan Partners Urges UBS to Consider Relocation Due to Regulatory Changes

Investor Letter Criticizes Proposed Capital Requirements

ZURICH, Oct 1 (Reuters) - US asset manager Artisan Partners has urged UBS to leave Switzerland, arguing that proposed tougher capital requirements for the bank are "punitive", excessive and would destroy shareholder value.

In a letter to UBS's board published late on Wednesday, the Artisan Partners Global Value Team and International Value Group, which said they manage more than 60 million UBS shares, said the planned changes would force the bank to hold billions of dollars in extra capital that would generate no return for shareholders.

Artisan Partners' Position on UBS's Swiss Domicile

"The simple fact is that Switzerland is no longer an attractive or desirable location for UBS," said Artisan, which is a top-20 investor in the Zurich-based lender, according to LSEG Workspace data.

"Aside from the temporary friction and cost of changing domicile, there is no compelling reason for UBS to remain a Swiss company," it added, saying the "grim reality" now facing UBS meant it was time for the bank to "part ways with a country and a regulatory structure that leave it no real choice".

UBS and Regulatory Response to Stricter Capital Rules

UBS's Commitment to Switzerland

STRICTER CAPITAL RULES

UBS said its goal was to continue operating successfully as a global bank from Switzerland. It added that it would protect shareholders' interests by continuing informed decision-making and advocating regulation that is targeted, proportionate and internationally aligned.

Overview of Proposed Capital Requirements

The letter comes after Switzerland's upper house last month passed a proposal ​requiring UBS to back foreign units with 90% Common Equity Tier 1 ⁠capital as part of a banking overhaul triggered by Credit Suisse's 2023 collapse.

The lower house must still debate the proposal.

Industry and Government Reactions

UBS has criticised the stricter capital rules as excessive. Chairman Colm Kelleher warned before the 90% CET1 proposal was approved that unduly harsh regulation could force the bank to reconsider its future in Switzerland.

According to weekend media reports, several foreign banks have expressed interest in a possible merger or combination with UBS. Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said she believed it was unlikely the bank would leave Switzerland.

Potential Financial Impact of Stricter Capital Rules

Artisan Partners' Financial Estimates

Artisan estimated the proposed changes would require UBS to hold an additional $16 billion of CET1 capital. Without the stricter rules, that capital could generate an annual return of about 15%, equivalent to an extra $2.4 billion in net income, it said.

Valued at 15 times earnings, that would equate to about $36 billion in lost market value, or around 23% of UBS's current market capitalisation, according to the investor's letter.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Dave Graham and Oliver Hirt. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Artisan insists Switzerland’s tougher capital rules—requiring UBS to hold significantly more CET1 capital for foreign units—are excessive and threaten shareholder returns; UBS already estimates needing up to $16 billion more in CET1 capital, aligning with its own figures showing up to about $18 billion of extra capital may be imposed
  • Switzerland’s parliament’s upper house backed a 90% CET1 backing requirement for UBS’s foreign subsidiaries, rejecting a compromise to allow AT1 capital; the rule is slated to advance to the lower house, with implementation likely in 2027
  • UBS opposes the full CET1 requirement as harmful to competitiveness, advocating for a balanced, internationally aligned regime; the Swiss National Bank and officials argue the bank is well‐capitalized and can meet the reforms

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Artisan Partners urging UBS to leave Switzerland?
Artisan Partners believes proposed tougher capital requirements in Switzerland are excessive, punitive, and would damage UBS shareholder value.
How would the stricter capital rules affect UBS?
The rules would force UBS to hold billions in additional capital, generating no return for shareholders and possibly reducing market value by $36 billion.
What is UBS’s response to the proposed capital rules?
UBS states it aims to remain a global bank based in Switzerland and will continue advocating for balanced and internationally aligned regulations.
What triggered the new banking overhaul in Switzerland?
The overhaul was triggered by the collapse of Credit Suisse in 2023, leading to stricter regulatory proposals for Swiss banks.
Is it likely that UBS will leave Switzerland?
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter believes it is unlikely that UBS will leave Switzerland, despite investor pressure.

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