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Asian stocks dip, bonds in focus after torrid September - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian stocks dip, bonds in focus after torrid September 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Asian Stocks Subdued, Bond Yields High as Softer US Inflation Tempers Rate Hike Bets

Market Overview and Key Drivers

By Ankur Banerjee

SINGAPORE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Asian stocks were subdued on Thursday and global bonds remained under pressure after a brutal September as investors weighed a slower-than-expected rise in US inflation in August that lessens the probability of a rate hike later this month.

Regional Stock Performance

Blockbuster earnings from AI chipmaker Micron failed to lift the frayed mood in Asia, while stalling peace talks between the US and Iran to end the seven-month-long war in the Middle East kept oil prices elevated to further subdue sentiment.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%, with South Korea's KOSPI easing 0.14%. Japan's Nikkei though was up over 1% as chip-related shares rose.

Futures for the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were up 0.3%. European stock futures slid 0.75% in early trading. 

AI and Market Sentiment

"Micron’s numbers are another strong validation of AI and memory demand, but markets may increasingly be asking whether we are closer to peak memory shortage, even if demand continues to exceed supply," said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.

"The macro backdrop is also becoming more mixed. Softer US data has taken some pressure off Fed expectations and shorter-term yields, but long-term yields remain high, so the cost-of-capital concern has not really gone away," Chanana said.

Bond Yields and Inflation Concerns

Bond yields surged in September as prices tumbled, with soaring energy costs sparking inflation fears and the AI boom boosting economic growth, leaving investors bracing for a period where interest rates stay higher for longer. 

The yield on benchmark US 10-year Treasury notes hit 5.306%, the highest level since mid-June 2007, while the 30-year Treasury yield was at 5.634% after hitting 5.6517% in the previous session, its highest level since June 2002.

Market focus has been on how long US Treasury yields stay above the psychologically important 5% level. 

US Debt and Rate Trajectory

"In the US, we have surpassed $40 trillion of debt and the fiscal situation shows no sign of improving. So 5% alone, in absolute terms, doesn't really say much, especially when you think about it in a historical context," said Darren Shames, global head of rates sales at Nomura. 

"But I think it's the trajectory of the rate move, the velocity that is really getting the attention of investors.”

Softer US Inflation Tempers Rate Hike Bets

Recent US Inflation Data

Data on Wednesday showed US inflation increased less than expected in August and price pressures were more moderate in the prior month than previously reported, leading traders to rein in wagers of a Federal Reserve rate hike on October 28. 

Federal Reserve Rate Expectations

Traders are now pricing in a 38% chance of a hike this month, versus 50% a day earlier, CME's FedWatch tool showed. The Fed raised rates in September for the first time in three years, and flagged further increases in borrowing costs in the months ahead.

The odds of an October rate hike were also diminished by New York Fed President John Williams' comments on Tuesday that he saw "no urgency" for further action.

Currency and Central Bank Moves

The US dollar stood firm near a two-month high, supported by elevated Treasury yields. The euro was steady at $1.1334 after dropping 2.5% last month. The Japanese yen was 0.3% softer at 157.95 per dollar after rising 1.5% in September.

Some Bank of Japan policymakers saw the need to accelerate the pace of interest rate hikes, a summary of opinions at its September meeting showed on Thursday.

Commodities and Oil Prices

In commodities, oil prices were mostly flat in early trading as investors assessed the outcome of US-Iran peace talks and the outlook for Middle East crude exports. 

Brent crude futures were at $98.15 a barrel after surging over 14% last month, a third straight month of gains. [O/R]

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Kevin Buckland)

Key Takeaways

  • MSCI Asia‑Pacific index (ex‑Japan) slipped ~0.2%, while South Korea’s KOSPI dropped ~0.14%, though Japan’s Nikkei advanced over 1% on chip‑related strength. US futures were mixed: Nasdaq/S&P 500 up ~0.3%, European futures down ~0.75% (marketscreener.com).
  • US 10‑year Treasury yields surged through 5%, reaching intraday levels around 5.04–5.08%, the highest since mid‑2007, while 30‑year yields climbed near 5.37%, underscoring bond market pressure (axios.com).
  • AI chipmaker Micron’s strong earnings validated tech demand, but mixed macro signals and elevated long‑term yields dampened optimism about future momentum (smifs.com).
  • Oil held above $100–$106 a barrel amid stalled US‑Iran peace talks, fueling inflation fears and keeping markets cautious (marketscreener.com).
  • August US inflation came in softer-than-expected, cooling bets on imminent Fed tightening. The CME FedWatch tool now prices roughly a one-third chance of a rate hike this month, down from ~50% previously (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian stocks dip despite Micron's strong earnings?
Asian stocks remained subdued as ongoing concerns about inflation, high bond yields, and elevated oil prices outweighed positive sentiment from Micron's blockbuster earnings.
How did US inflation data affect rate hike expectations?
Softer-than-expected US inflation in August led traders to lower the probability of a Federal Reserve rate hike in October, with odds falling to 38%.
What role did bond yields play in market sentiment?
Rising US Treasury yields, especially staying above 5%, continued to weigh on market sentiment due to concerns over higher borrowing costs and persistent inflation fears.
How have oil prices impacted financial markets?
Elevated oil prices, driven by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and stalled US-Iran peace talks, kept market sentiment subdued and added to inflation concerns.
What currencies were affected by these market movements?
The US dollar stayed strong near a two-month high, the euro was stable after a monthly drop, and the Japanese yen weakened against the US dollar after a recent rise.

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