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Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nokia and Iceye to make low-orbit satellite systems for defence, security

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance security technology

Nokia, Iceye to Develop Secure Low-Orbit Satellite Systems for Defence

Strategic Partnership for Advanced Satellite Communications

Overview of the Collaboration

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Nokia and Iceye will develop satellite communications systems for governments and defence contractors, supporting missions from military and border security to emergency services and disaster response, the companies said on Thursday.

Key Features of the Satellite Systems

Secure and Sovereign Communications

The partnership will deliver secure, sovereign and high-performance broadband low Earth orbit (LEO) communications systems, with the first satellites expected to be launched in 2028, the companies said in a statement.

European Technology and Control

"Built on trusted European technology, the jointly developed satellite communications systems will give nations ownership and control of the satellites, ground segment and terminals," Nokia and Iceye said.

Competitive Landscape

Rival Systems in Low Earth Orbit

Starlink by SpaceX

Among rivals in low Earth orbit systems is Starlink, owned by US group SpaceX.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

Key Takeaways

  • Partnership leverages Iceye’s expanding satellite production—doubling output to ~100 satellites annually by 2028—and Nokia’s connectivity expertise to deliver sovereign European-controlled broadband systems (iceye.com).
  • This move supports Europe’s broader push for secure, independent satellite communications (e.g., IRIS²), reflecting growing concern about reliance on foreign providers like Starlink (thenextweb.com).
  • The first Nokia–Iceye satellites are expected in 2028, aligning with competing timelines such as Amazon’s “Leo” launching also in 2028, underscoring intensifying global competition in LEO connectivity (aboutamazon.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Nokia and Iceye collaborating on?
Nokia and Iceye are collaborating to develop secure low Earth orbit satellite communications systems for government and defence sectors.
What will the new satellite systems support?
The systems will support military, border security, emergency services, and disaster response missions.
When are the first satellite launches expected?
The first satellites are expected to launch in 2028.
Who are the competitors in low Earth orbit satellite systems?
Among the competitors is Starlink, owned by SpaceX.
What is unique about the Nokia and Iceye satellite systems?
They are built on European technology and designed to give nations ownership and control over the satellites and related infrastructure.

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