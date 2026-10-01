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KNDS IPO still possible this year, chief tells Handelsblatt - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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KNDS IPO still possible this year, chief tells Handelsblatt

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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KNDS CEO Says IPO Still Possible in 2024 if Market Conditions Are Right

KNDS Considers IPO Timing Amid Market and Political Factors

FRANKFURT, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Franco-German tank maker KNDS could sell its shares this year under the right market conditions, its CEO told the Handelsblatt newspaper on Thursday, after an IPO attempt in July was put on hold.

Details from CEO Jean-Paul Alary

Here are more details:

Market Conditions and Shareholder Expectations

• "A market listing in 2026 is still possible, provided that market conditions meet the shareholders' expectations. For KNDS, an early start would be best," CEO Jean-Paul Alary said in an interview.

Potential Timing and Political Considerations

• Alary added that a later IPO was also possible, though a transaction during next year's presidential election campaign in France should be avoided.

Impact of French Presidential Election

• "In the middle of an election campaign would not be the ideal time for an initial public offering. But we’re not there yet," said Alary.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • KNDS postponed its IPO in July due to weak market conditions and insufficient valuation — shareholders expect a valuation between €12.5–15 billion (handelsblatt.com).
  • CEO Alary affirms that the IPO remains “possible in 2026” if markets improve, with an early launch preferred to leverage strategic momentum (handelsblatt.com).
  • An IPO during France’s 2027 presidential campaign is considered unfavorable, as political uncertainty could negatively impact investor sentiment (handelsblatt.com).
  • KNDS’s underlying fundamentals remain strong: 2025 revenue was €4.4 billion, with an order backlog of about €33 billion (rte.ie).
  • Preparations are largely complete—the company is ready to resume the IPO process once market conditions stabilize (finanznachrichten.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When could KNDS launch its IPO?
KNDS could launch its IPO this year or in 2026 if market conditions meet shareholder expectations.
Why was the July KNDS IPO postponed?
The initial IPO attempt in July was put on hold due to unfavorable market conditions.
Could an IPO happen during the French presidential campaign?
KNDS CEO Jean-Paul Alary said an IPO during the French presidential campaign should be avoided.
Who is leading the KNDS IPO plans?
CEO Jean-Paul Alary leads the IPO plans for KNDS and provided updates in a recent interview.
What is required for a successful KNDS IPO?
A successful KNDS IPO depends on favorable market conditions that meet shareholder expectations.

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