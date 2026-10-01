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UK's Nest pension picks Wellington in £3.5 billion emerging market active equity shift

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Pensions emerging markets Active Investing

Nest Pension Transfers £3.5 Billion EM Equities to Wellington for Active Management

Overview of Nest's Emerging Market Equities Strategy Shift

By Simon Jessop

Background and Rationale for the Move

LONDON, Oct. 1 (Reuters) - Britain's largest workplace pension scheme Nest has moved its entire £3.5 billion ($4.6 billion) in emerging market equities to US active manager Wellington Management, ending a focus on index investing to better manage sustainability risks, an executive told Reuters.

Nest, the £68 billion scheme into which more than 14 million workers are automatically enrolled, had invested the money passively for more than a decade, echoing a global market trend in which trillions of dollars have followed suit to save on fees.

After awarding its first emerging market passive mandate to Northern Trust in 2014, Nest moved to the manager's Climate Aware Emerging Markets Equity Strategy in 2021.

Limitations of Passive Investing

Doing so left the scheme with a smaller stake in more than 1,000 stocks, limiting its ability to engage with firms on climate change, diversity, workers' rights and other sustainability issues that could impact long-term returns.

By moving to a more focused portfolio of around 100-150 stocks, the scheme hopes to better influence governance at the companies, Rachel Farrell, Nest's director of public and private markets, said in an interview.

"A pure passive approach... just wasn't engaged enough," Farrell said. "We weren't really spending time understanding each of the stocks that we would own in our members' portfolios." 

"To influence as a shareholder, you need to be an important owner of that particular company," she added, without disclosing the costs of making the switch. 

Impact on Wellington Management

Significance of the Mandate

WIN FOR WELLINGTON

The decision is a big win for US investor Wellington, which manages $1.3 trillion in assets, of which $44 billion is in emerging market equities.

Review Process and Performance Targets

Farrell said the decision to move the mandate followed a periodic internal review begun in 2024, and that the passive strategy had met its return objectives, without disclosing details.

The new strategy will be benchmarked to the MSCI Emerging Market index and Wellington will target an additional 100 basis points in outperformance, Farrell said.

"Emerging Markets is one of the markets that is somewhat less efficient," she said. "There is evidence that an active manager can add value." 

Market Context and Broader Trends

Performance of Emerging Market Equities

BULLISH EMERGING MARKETS

The MSCI Emerging Market index is up 22% year to date, outperforming the developed market MSCI World Index, which is up 9%. 

Emerging market demand picked up in the second half of 2025 following large outflows since 2021, fund firm Ashmore said in a February report, in which it put total EM equity assets at $1.4 trillion, equivalent to the market value of automaker Tesla.

Nest's Position and Industry Movements

Nest has around 5.2% of its assets in emerging market equities with the bulk in a systematic developed markets strategy.

The decision by Nest follows a move last year by the People's Pension to move its index-tracking emerging markets equity allocation to a more active quantitatively driven strategy.

Future Outlook for Nest and the UK Pension Market

A third of Britain's working population is currently invested with Nest and that is expected to grow to half of the workforce by 2030, Nest said. Taking in around £700 million a month, total assets will near £100 billion by 2030, it added.

($1 = 0.7542 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Jonathan Spicer )

Key Takeaways

  • Nest switched £3.5 billion in emerging‑market equities to Wellington, ending a passive‑index approach to better steward sustainability and governance risks.
  • By focusing on 100–150 stocks versus over 1,000, Nest aims to be a more influential shareholder in sustainability matters.
  • Wellington manages approximately US$1.3 trillion in assets and will target an additional 100 basis points of outperformance over the MSCI Emerging Markets index.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Nest switch its emerging market equities to Wellington Management?
Nest moved to Wellington to better manage sustainability risks and engage companies on issues like climate change, diversity, and governance.
How much did Nest transfer to Wellington Management?
Nest transferred its entire £3.5 billion ($4.6 billion) emerging market equity portfolio to Wellington Management.
What investment strategy did Nest move away from?
Nest ended its focus on passive index investing in emerging markets to switch to an active management approach.
What benchmark will Wellington use for Nest’s emerging market equities?
The new strategy will be benchmarked to the MSCI Emerging Market index with a target of 100 basis points outperformance.
How much of Nest's assets are allocated to emerging market equities?
About 5.2% of Nest's £68 billion in assets are invested in emerging market equities.

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