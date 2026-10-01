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Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Aviation Mergers & Acquisitions

Malaysia Aviation Group to Acquire Sepang Aircraft Engineering from Airbus

Acquisition Agreement and Strategic Implications

Sale and Purchase Agreement Details

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, said on Thursday it has signed a sale and purchase agreement with Airbus to acquire Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering.

Business Strategy and Future Plans

Support for Long-Term Business Plan

The proposed acquisition will support the group's long-term business plan and strengthen its engineering and maintenance capabilities, the company said in a statement. 

Official Statements and Reporting

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

Key Takeaways

  • MAG will acquire Sepang Aircraft Engineering from Airbus to strengthen its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities.
  • Sepang Aircraft Engineering is a fully owned Airbus subsidiary specialising in aircraft, engine and component overhaul, with substantial hangar capacity in Kuala Lumpur (airbus.com).
  • The acquisition aligns with MAG’s broader growth and fleet modernisation plans, complementing existing in‑house MRO via MAB Engineering (malaysiaaviationgroup.com.my).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Sepang Aircraft Engineering?
Malaysia Aviation Group, the parent of Malaysia Airlines, is acquiring Sepang Aircraft Engineering from Airbus.
Why is Malaysia Aviation Group acquiring Sepang Aircraft Engineering?
The acquisition supports Malaysia Aviation Group's long-term business plan and strengthens its engineering and maintenance capabilities.
Who currently owns Sepang Aircraft Engineering?
Sepang Aircraft Engineering is currently a unit of Airbus.
What is the purpose of the sale and purchase agreement?
The agreement facilitates the acquisition process and outlines the terms for Malaysia Aviation Group to acquire Sepang Aircraft Engineering from Airbus.

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