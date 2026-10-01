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EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance cryptocurrency Regulation Markets

EU Regulators Scrutinize Binance Over Legal Exemption and MiCA Compliance

Binance Faces Regulatory Challenges in the European Union

Background: Binance's Position in the EU Market

Oct 1 (Reuters) - EU officials are questioning Binance over its use of a legal exemption to continue serving customers in the region despite an order to wind down its business in the bloc, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, lost permission to offer services to European Union clients after its application under a new licence regime was rejected earlier this year, threatening access for millions of users.

MiCA Regulations and Licensing Requirements

Under new EU rules, called Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA), crypto companies were required to obtain a license by the end of June to continue operating across the bloc. Without a licence, Binance would not qualify to continue operating in the EU from July.

Regulatory Scrutiny Over Reverse Solicitation

ESMA's Concerns and Statements

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) and national regulators are looking into Binance's use of "reverse solicitation", a legal exemption allowing companies based outside the EU to provide financial services to customers in the bloc if those users seek the relationship entirely on their own initiative, the FT reported.

Clarification on the Reverse Solicitation Exemption

“The reverse solicitation exemption should be understood as very narrowly framed. It should be regarded as the exception and not be used to circumvent MiCA requirements,” ESMA told the FT.

Potential Enforcement Actions

Some regulators have requested information from the company and could take enforcement action, including imposing fines, if they are not satisfied with Binance's response, the report said.

Binance's Response and Ongoing Developments

"We are actively working toward becoming MiCA-authorised," the company told the newspaper, adding that it "complies with applicable regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions in which it operates."

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Binance and the ESMA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Priyanka G)

Key Takeaways

  • Binance is under scrutiny for using reverse solicitation to continue EU operations without a MiCA (CASP) licence, which EU rules say should be narrowly applied (hashlytics.io).
  • Binance withdrew its MiCA licence application in Greece in June 2026 and is not listed in ESMA’s official register as an authorised crypto-asset service provider as of 26 September 2026 (binance.com).
  • ESMA and national regulators may impose fines or take enforcement action if Binance’s use of reverse solicitation is deemed to circumvent MiCA requirements (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the EU questioning Binance’s operations?
EU officials are questioning Binance's use of a legal exemption that allows it to serve customers despite being ordered to wind down its business in the region.
What is the MiCA regulation?
MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) is an EU rule requiring crypto companies to obtain a license to operate within the bloc.
What is the reverse solicitation exemption?
Reverse solicitation allows non-EU financial firms to serve EU customers only if the customers initiate contact without any solicitation.
What actions can regulators take against Binance?
Regulators may request information, and if unsatisfied, may impose fines or take enforcement action against Binance.
How has Binance responded to the EU’s scrutiny?
Binance stated it is actively working toward becoming MiCA-authorised and complies with regulatory requirements where it operates.

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