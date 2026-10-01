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UK's SSE posts 20% jump in first-half renewable energy output, reiterates outlook - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's SSE posts 20% jump in first-half renewable energy output, reiterates outlook

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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SSE Reports 20% Increase in Renewable Energy Output, Maintains 2024 Outlook

First-Half Performance and Strategic Investments

Oct 1 (Reuters) - British utility SSE reported a nearly 20% rise in renewable energy output for the first half of the year, helped by investments across major projects and favourable weather conditions.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Earnings and Guidance

• SSE expects first-half adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to remain between 64 and 68 pence, reflecting lower seasonality as regulated networks make up a larger share of group earnings.

Investment and Project Development

• Investment across its regulated networks business increased about 70% from a year earlier, driven mainly by transmission projects, with progress continuing across 11 major developments.

Renewables Expansion Plan

• The electricity provider launched a £33 billion ($43.74 billion) five-year investment plan last year to expand its renewables business and upgrade Britain's ageing electricity grid to meet rising power demand.

Outlook and Financial Position

EPS Guidance and Long-Term Targets

• The company reiterated its full-year adjusted EPS guidance of 168p to 193p and 2029/30 target range of 225p to 250p.

Capital Expenditure and Debt Forecast

• The group expects to invest around £2.5 billion during the first half and forecasts adjusted net debt and hybrid capital of about £11.5 billion.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7544 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Atharva Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Renewable output surged ~20% in H1 vs prior year, helped by capacity additions and weather.
  • Regulated networks capex rose ~70% YoY, driven by transmission projects across 11 major developments.
  • SSE continues to execute its £33 bn five‑year Transformation for Growth plan, reaffirming full‑year EPS guidance (168‑193 p) and 2029/30 EPS target (225‑250 p).

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did SSE's renewable energy output increase in the first half of the year?
SSE reported a nearly 20% rise in renewable energy output for the first half of the year.
What factors contributed to SSE's higher renewable energy output?
The increase was driven by investments across major projects and favourable weather conditions.
How much did SSE invest in its regulated networks business?
SSE increased investment in its regulated networks business by about 70% from a year earlier.
What is SSE's five-year investment plan?
SSE launched a £33 billion five-year plan to expand renewables and upgrade the UK's electricity grid.

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