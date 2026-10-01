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Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Sanofi and Regeneron Expand Immunology Partnership with $1 Billion Upfront Payment

Details of the Expanded Immunology Collaboration

Upfront Payment and Milestone Agreements

Oct 1 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi said on Thursday it would pay US partner Regeneron $1 billion upfront and up to $7 billion more in milestone payments to add four next-generation, long-acting immunology antibodies to the partnership behind their blockbuster eczema drug Dupixent.

Settlement and Profit-Sharing Arrangements

The companies said they had settled earlier litigation over the collaboration and that they would split costs and profits of the expanded partnership equally.

Legal Resolution

(Reporting by Hugo Lhomedet in Gdansk, editing by Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Sanofi is investing $1 billion upfront with up to $7 billion in potential milestone payments as part of the expanded partnership with Regeneron to develop four long‑acting immunology antibodies, building on their Dupixent collaboration (lemonde.fr).
  • The deal resolves earlier litigation between the two companies and establishes a 50/50 cost‑and‑profit‑sharing structure for the expanded immunology portfolio (lemonde.fr).
  • Regeneron’s Dupixent continues to perform strongly—global net sales rose to $6.0 billion in Q2 2026, up 38% year‑over‑year—highlighting the value of deepening this alliance (sec.gov).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the expanded deal between Sanofi and Regeneron?
Sanofi will pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront and up to $7 billion in additional milestone payments.
What does the new agreement between Sanofi and Regeneron include?
The agreement adds four next-generation, long-acting immunology antibodies to their existing partnership.
Which drug is part of Sanofi and Regeneron's existing collaboration?
Their partnership includes the blockbuster eczema drug Dupixent.
How will Sanofi and Regeneron share costs and profits in the expanded deal?
The companies will split costs and profits of the expanded immunology partnership equally.
Was there any litigation resolved between Sanofi and Regeneron?
Yes, the companies settled earlier litigation over the collaboration.

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