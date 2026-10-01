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UK annual house price growth weakest since December 2025 after surprise September drop - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK annual house price growth weakest since December 2025 after surprise September drop

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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UK House Price Growth Hits Weakest Annual Pace Since December 2025

Analysis of Recent UK House Price Trends

Monthly and Annual Price Movements

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - British annual house prices rose at their weakest annual pace since December 2025 last month and unexpectedly fell 0.2% on the month, in a sign that higher borrowing costs caused by the war in Iran hurt demand.

Prices rose by 0.8% in September compared with the same month last year, mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society said on Thursday, the weakest annual growth since December 2025 and halving from August's 1.6% increase.

The rise was below the 1.3% annual increase which was forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

In monthly terms, prices dropped at the joint-fastest pace since May, and below the zero growth forecast in the poll.

Expert Commentary on Market Conditions

"Market activity and house prices have remained subdued in recent months, in part reflecting the uncertain economic backdrop," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.

"Geopolitical tensions remain high, with the conflict in the Middle East exerting upward pressure on energy prices, fanning inflation concerns."

He said while there were signs that higher energy prices were not feeding through to underlying price pressures, investor expectations that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs have kept upward pressure on mortgage rates.

Bank of England Rate Expectations

Financial markets expect the BoE to increase the benchmark Bank Rate by a quarter-point in November and another move is priced in for February.

Government Response and Support for Homebuyers

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has announced a new loan program to help first time buyers get on the property ladder.

It will be open to homebuyers with a 2.5% deposit and provide loans of up to 20% of a property's value, the government said on Saturday, with further details to be confirmed in finance minister John Healey's budget later this month.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Sam Tobin)

Key Takeaways

  • September’s annual house price growth at 0.8% marks the slowest since December 2025, down from 1.6% in August and below the 1.3% forecast (investing.com)
  • Monthly prices dropped 0.2%, reflecting subdued buyer activity amid higher mortgage costs and inflation pressure tied to the Middle East conflict (bankofengland.co.uk)
  • Government is rolling out the “Your First Home” equity‑loan scheme—offering 20% interest‑free loans for new‑builds with just a 2.5% deposit—to support first‑time buyers and boost housing demand (theguardian.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK house prices fall in September?
UK house prices fell due to higher borrowing costs and subdued market activity, partly caused by geopolitical tensions and expectations of rising interest rates.
What was the annual house price growth in the UK for September?
Annual house price growth in the UK was 0.8% in September, the weakest since December 2025.
How have mortgage rates affected the UK housing market?
Rising mortgage rates, driven by expectations of Bank of England rate increases, have put upward pressure on borrowing costs and dampened housing market demand.
What new support is available for first-time UK homebuyers?
The UK government announced a new loan program for first-time buyers, offering loans up to 20% of a property's value with only a 2.5% deposit needed.
What are financial markets expecting from the Bank of England?
Markets anticipate the Bank of England will raise the benchmark Bank Rate by a quarter-point in November, with another increase likely in February.

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