GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway ready for high winter gas deliveries to Europe, Gassco says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Norway ready for high winter gas deliveries to Europe, Gassco says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Energy Markets

Norway Poised for Robust Winter Gas Deliveries to Europe, Gassco Confirms

Norwegian Gas System Prepared for Winter Demand

Gassco's Statement on System Readiness

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The Norwegian transportation system for natural gas to Europe is well equipped for high gas deliveries throughout the coming winter, system operator Gassco said in a statement on Thursday.

Start of the Gas Year and Peak Season

October marks the start of a new gas year and the beginning of the peak season for gas deliveries to Europe, Gassco said in a statement.

Comments from Gassco's Director of System Operations

"As we enter the winter season with maintenance completed and a well-functioning transportation system, the Norwegian continental shelf is well equipped to meet demand from Europe," Gassco's Director of System Operations Alfred Skaar Hansen said.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Gassco reports maintenance on the Norwegian continental shelf is complete, enabling high and stable gas deliveries throughout winter. (gassco.eu)
  • In 2025, Norway supplied a record‑high 114.9 BCM of natural gas to Europe with a transport regularity of 99.6 %. (kommunikasjon.ntb.no)
  • Europe enters winter with below‑average storage levels, but diversifying imports—including pipeline gas from Norway and U.S. LNG—enhances supply resilience. (energy.ec.europa.eu)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is responsible for transporting natural gas from Norway to Europe?
Gassco is the system operator responsible for transporting natural gas from Norway to Europe.
Is Norway prepared for high gas deliveries during the coming winter?
Yes, Gassco states that Norway is well equipped for high gas deliveries throughout the winter.
What marks the start of the peak gas delivery season in Europe?
October marks the beginning of the new gas year and the peak season for gas deliveries in Europe.
Has maintenance on the Norwegian gas transportation system been completed?
Yes, Gassco confirms that maintenance has been completed for the upcoming winter season.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows

Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows

Image for Infineon opens $1.4 billion Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push

Infineon opens $1.4 billion Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push

Image for Tech stocks boosted by Micron but Treasury rout hangs over markets

Tech stocks boosted by Micron but Treasury rout hangs over markets

Image for Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal

Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal

Image for Russian air strikes injure two in Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa, officials say

Russian air strikes injure two in Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa, officials say

Image for KNDS IPO still possible this year, chief tells Handelsblatt

KNDS IPO still possible this year, chief tells Handelsblatt

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering
Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering
Image for Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom
Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom
Image for Dollar scales three-month peak on yields boost
Dollar scales three-month peak on yields boost
Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
Image for AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows
AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows
Image for Oil dips as recovering Gulf exports ease supply fears, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Oil dips as recovering Gulf exports ease supply fears, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Image for Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve
Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve
Image for Tighter New Zealand election race stokes investor fears on policy backflips
Tighter New Zealand election race stokes investor fears on policy backflips
Image for Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Image for Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs
Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs
Image for Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival
Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival
Image for Netanyahu says Israel will get to the 'root' of co-pilot in foiled bid to crash flydubai flight
Netanyahu says Israel will get to the 'root' of co-pilot in foiled bid to crash flydubai flight
View All Finance Posts