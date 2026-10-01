GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Eagle S tanker involved in undersea cable damage case in Finland - Global Banking & Finance Review
The Eagle S oil tanker, accused of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, faces legal charges. This incident highlights growing concerns over maritime safety and infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea region.
Finance

Russian air strikes injure two in Ukraine's Kyiv, Odesa, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russian Air Strikes Injure Two and Damage Infrastructure in Kyiv and Odesa

Details of Recent Russian Air Strikes in Ukraine

Casualties Reported in Kyiv and Odesa

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russian air strikes have injured one person in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and another in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, emergency services and an Odesa city official said on Thursday.

Damage to Critical Infrastructure

Impact on Odesa's Infrastructure

Infrastructure was damaged in Odesa, a frequent target of Russian attacks as it tries to deny Ukraine export revenue, city administration head Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messaging app, but gave no details.

Russian Claims of Targeted Strikes

Logistics and Military Facilities Targeted

Also on Telegram, the Russian defence ministry said it has hit a logistics hub in Kyiv, a data center in Odesa and a cargo vessel in the nearby port of Chornomorsk, all of which it said were used for military purposes.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The strikes underscore Russia’s strategy of targeting Ukrainian export and energy infrastructure, particularly in Odesa, to disrupt Kyiv’s revenue generation and energy resilience. (devdiscourse.com)
  • Russian defence claims include hitting logistics, data, and maritime infrastructure in Kyiv and Odesa—highlighting a broad targeting approach across civilian and dual-use facilities. (devdiscourse.com)
  • The incident reflects a renewed escalation in attacks on Ukraine’s urban centers, with Kyiv and Odesa facing persistent aerial threats amid winter approaches and ongoing conflict dynamics. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were injured in the recent Russian air strikes in Ukraine?
Two people were injured—one in Kyiv and one in Odesa.
What infrastructure was damaged during the attacks?
Infrastructure in Odesa was damaged, including a data center and a cargo vessel in the port of Chornomorsk.
Why is Odesa a frequent target of Russian attacks?
Odesa is targeted due to its role as a key export port, impacting Ukraine's export revenue.
What did the Russian defence ministry claim to have targeted?
The Russian defence ministry claimed to hit a logistics hub in Kyiv, a data center in Odesa, and a cargo vessel in Chornomorsk.
Were these targets confirmed as military facilities?
The Russian defence ministry stated the sites were used for military purposes, but this was not independently verified in the report.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Trump will not win this year's Nobel Peace Prize, but he may influence who does, say experts

Trump will not win this year's Nobel Peace Prize, but he may influence who does, say experts

Image for US investor Artisan urges UBS to quit Switzerland over capital rules

US investor Artisan urges UBS to quit Switzerland over capital rules

Image for Norway ready for high winter gas deliveries to Europe, Gassco says

Norway ready for high winter gas deliveries to Europe, Gassco says

Image for Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows

Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows

Image for Infineon opens $1.4 billion Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push

Infineon opens $1.4 billion Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push

Image for Tech stocks boosted by Micron but Treasury rout hangs over markets

Tech stocks boosted by Micron but Treasury rout hangs over markets

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal
Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal
Image for KNDS IPO still possible this year, chief tells Handelsblatt
KNDS IPO still possible this year, chief tells Handelsblatt
Image for Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering
Malaysia Aviation Group signs deal to buy Airbus unit Sepang Aircraft Engineering
Image for Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom
Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom
Image for Dollar scales three-month peak on yields boost
Dollar scales three-month peak on yields boost
Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports
Image for AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows
AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows
Image for Oil dips as recovering Gulf exports ease supply fears, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Oil dips as recovering Gulf exports ease supply fears, US-Iran diplomacy in focus
Image for Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve
Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve
Image for Tighter New Zealand election race stokes investor fears on policy backflips
Tighter New Zealand election race stokes investor fears on policy backflips
Image for Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Image for Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs
Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs
View All Finance Posts