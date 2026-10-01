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Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Manufacturing Jewellery Vietnam Supply Chain

Pandora Unveils World’s Largest Jewellery Factory in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Pandora Expands Manufacturing Footprint with New Vietnam Facility

Factory Opening and Strategic Expansion

HO CHI MINH CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Danish jewellery maker Pandora opened a $150 million factory in Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday, its largest manufacturing facility and its first production site outside Thailand as it bids to diversify its manufacturing footprint and bolster supply-chain resilience.

The Vietnam factory, Pandora's fourth worldwide, will increase the company's overall manufacturing capacity by around 50% and is expected to employ 7,000 workers once it is fully operational.

Production Capacity and Global Operations

The company sold 112 million pieces of jewellery in 2025 and has until now manufactured all its products in Thailand, where it operates three factories.

The plant, which Pandora described as the world's largest fine jewellery crafting facility, will be capable of producing up to 60 million pieces of jewellery annually.

Future Growth and Market Impact

"To start with, Vietnam will be around 15% of our global capacity, but when we are at full capacity by 2030, it will be a third of our total capacity," Pandora CEO Berta de Pablos-Barbier told Reuters.

"We're building this facility for the next decade, not the next quarter... When volatility happens, we focus on operational efficiencies and integration across the business," she said when asked about trade-related uncertainties, including the possibility of higher US tariffs on goods made in Vietnam.

Pandora, the world's biggest jewellery brand by items sold, sells silver charm bracelets from $80 and counts the United States as its biggest market.

Key Features and Sustainability Initiatives

The factory, built on a 7.5-hectare (18.5-acre) site in business and manufacturing hub Ho Chi Minh City, will support demand across Pandora's global business rather than serve specific export markets.

De Pablos-Barbier, who took charge on January 1, said Vietnam stood out among potential locations because of its skilled workforce, long jewellery-making tradition, strong infrastructure and supportive business environment.

Product Diversification and Market Strategy

The factory will also play a key role in the company's plans to expand its production of platinum-plated jewellery as it diversifies beyond its traditional focus on silver and reduces its exposure to wild swings in the silver market.

Environmental Commitment

The facility has achieved LEED Gold certification and will operate solely on renewable electricity. All silver and gold used at the site will be recycled, and the company is exploring additional renewable energy options, including on-site solar generation and a potential solar farm partnership.

(Reporting by Thinh Nguyen, Minh Nguyen in Ho Chi Minh City and Phuong Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by David Stanway)

Key Takeaways

  • Pandora’s new Vietnam facility expands its crafting capacity by ~50%, aiming to produce up to 60 million pieces annually and employ around 7,000 people when fully operational. (Reuters, Pandora) (test.pandoragroup.com)
  • The site—Pandora’s fourth worldwide and first outside Thailand—is LEED Gold certified, runs on 100% renewable electricity, uses recycled silver and gold, and underlines the company’s sustainability commitments. (Pandora corporate, Reuters) (test.pandoragroup.com)
  • CEO Berta de Pablos‑Barbier emphasized that Vietnam will account for ~15% of capacity initially and scale to a third by 2030—part of Pandora’s strategy to diversify its supply chain and mitigate risks amid metal price volatility and trade uncertainties. (Reuters) (test.pandoragroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Pandora choose Vietnam for its new factory?
Pandora selected Vietnam due to its skilled workforce, strong infrastructure, long jewellery-making tradition, and supportive business environment.
How much will Pandora's new Vietnam factory increase its production capacity?
The new factory will boost Pandora’s overall manufacturing capacity by about 50% and, at full capacity by 2030, is expected to handle a third of the company's global output.
How many jobs will Pandora's Vietnam factory create?
Once fully operational, the new factory in Ho Chi Minh City is expected to employ 7,000 workers.
What sustainability features does the Pandora Vietnam factory have?
The facility has achieved LEED Gold certification, will operate on 100% renewable electricity, and use only recycled gold and silver.
What product lines will the new Pandora factory support?
The factory will support the production of both traditional silver jewellery and expanded platinum-plated jewellery lines for Pandora's global markets.

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