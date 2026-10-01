GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Infineon opens Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Infineon opens Thailand plant as country ramps up semiconductor push

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Infineon Launches New $113M Semiconductor Manufacturing Plant in Thailand

Infineon's Strategic Expansion in Southeast Asia

Opening of the New Facility

BANGKOK, Oct 1 (Reuters) - German chipmaker Infineon Technologies opened a new facility in Thailand on Thursday, as Southeast Asia's second-largest economy pushes to attract investment into the semiconductor industry amid rising regional competition.

Facility Details and Investment

Backend Manufacturing Site

• The new facility near Bangkok is a backend manufacturing site, where chips are processed into finished and tested semiconductors, with an initial investment of more than €100 million ($113.57 million), the company said at a briefing.

Cleanroom Space and Expansion Plans

• The site will open with up to 30,000 sq m of cleanroom space -- controlled environments required for semiconductor manufacturing -- and can be expanded to 150,000 sq m, said Infineon's Chief Operations Officer Alexander Gorski.

Long-Term Strategy and Market Proximity

• "It's a strategic long-term investment," Gorski said, pointing to Thailand's proximity to key markets such as China. "We are well prepared for strong future growth."

Global Operations and Revenue Potential

Manufacturing Sites Worldwide

• The company has 13 manufacturing sites across the US, Europe, China and Southeast Asia, and can potentially double its revenue with its existing cleanroom space capacity, according to Gorski.

Dual Sourcing for Customers

• The Thailand expansion is also part of Infineon's efforts to offer dual sourcing to its customers, Gorski said: "If something is going wrong in the factory in Malaysia, we can support our customers through the factory in Thailand."

Thailand's Semiconductor Industry Ambitions

Investment Goals and Strategic Focus

• Thailand is aiming to draw $18 billion in semiconductor investments by 2030 by focusing on photonics, power electronics and sensors, as part of a longer-term strategy for the sector, said Board of Investment Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi at the same briefing.

Recent Investment Figures

• Between 2023 and July 2026, Thailand has drawn 910 billion baht ($27.12 billion) of investments in the semiconductor and advanced electronics sector, according to a presentation by Narit.

Workforce Development Initiatives

• Besides financial incentives to attract new investments, Narit said that Thai authorities are looking to train nearly 85,000 skilled workers and over 1,700 researchers for the sector by 2030.

Global Semiconductor Market Outlook

Sales Forecast and Industry Growth

• Global semiconductor sales are forecast to hit $1 trillion this year, doubling to $2 trillion by 2035, driven by booming growth in ​data centres used to power artificial intelligence technologies.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

($1 = 33.5600 baht)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by David Stanway)

Key Takeaways

  • Infineon’s new Bangkok backend hub adds up to 30,000 m² cleanroom (expandable to 150,000 m²), reinforcing regional dual‑sourcing and scalability.
  • Thailand’s semiconductor strategy targets $27 billion of investments by mid‑2026 and aims for $18 billion by 2030 across power, photonics and sensors.
  • Infineon now operates 15 manufacturing locations globally, including this new strategic node supporting energy‑efficient and AI‑driven growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Infineon open a new plant in Thailand?
Infineon opened the plant to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, benefit from proximity to key markets like China, and support future growth.
What is the size and capacity of Infineon's new Thailand facility?
The facility opens with up to 30,000 sq m of cleanroom space and can expand to 150,000 sq m for semiconductor manufacturing.
How much did Infineon invest in the new facility?
Infineon invested more than €100 million ($113.57 million) in the new Thailand plant.
What is Thailand's goal for semiconductor industry investment by 2030?
Thailand aims to attract $18 billion in semiconductor investments and train nearly 85,000 skilled workers by 2030.
How does the new plant support Infineon's customers?
The plant enables dual sourcing, allowing support through Thailand if issues arise at other locations, such as Malaysia.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal

Sanofi to pay Regeneron $1 billion upfront in expanded immunology deal

Image for EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports

EU questions Binance over continued operations despite wind-down order, FT reports

Image for Exclusive-US sees Chinese invasion of Taiwan unlikely next year despite 2027 timeline, sources say

Exclusive-US sees Chinese invasion of Taiwan unlikely next year despite 2027 timeline, sources say

Image for AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows

AI adoption stalls as companies struggle to scale projects despite strong returns, study shows

Image for Oil dips as recovering Gulf exports ease supply fears, US-Iran diplomacy in focus

Oil dips as recovering Gulf exports ease supply fears, US-Iran diplomacy in focus

Image for Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve

Morning Bid: Inflation relief gives bonds little reprieve

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Tighter New Zealand election race stokes investor fears on policy backflips
Tighter New Zealand election race stokes investor fears on policy backflips
Image for Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Denmark's Pandora opens world's largest jewellery factory in Vietnam
Image for Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs
Huawei unveils Mate 90 phones, leans on homegrown chip design to offset US curbs
Image for Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival
Ukraine urges US to sanction entities supporting Russia's Starlink rival
Image for Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom
Asian factory activity expands thanks to global AI boom
Image for Netanyahu says Israel will get to the 'root' of co-pilot in foiled bid to crash flydubai flight
Netanyahu says Israel will get to the 'root' of co-pilot in foiled bid to crash flydubai flight
Image for Asian stocks dip, bonds in focus after torrid September 
Asian stocks dip, bonds in focus after torrid September 
Image for Dollar gets lift from higher yields
Dollar gets lift from higher yields
Image for Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays
Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays
Image for Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms
Russia attacks Ukrainian energy grid, forcing power cuts as winter looms
Image for Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot
Passengers foil bid to crash Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, Israel says, after co-pilot stabs pilot
Image for Bonds post worst month in years; stocks decline for September and oil gains
Bonds post worst month in years; stocks decline for September and oil gains
View All Finance Posts