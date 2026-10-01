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Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian manufacturing contracts slightly as job cuts hit fastest since May, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Finance Economy Manufacturing Markets

Russia Manufacturing Sector Contracts as PMI Rises Slightly, Job Losses Accelerate

September 2024 Manufacturing PMI Report Overview

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia's manufacturing sector contracted slightly in September as weak demand drove further declines in output and new orders, a business survey showed on Thursday.

PMI Index and Output Trends

• The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.8 in September from 48.8 in August, a survey by S&P Global showed. The 50-mark separates growth from contraction.

Output and New Orders

• Output fell for a second straight month, though the pace of decline eased from August as firms linked lower production to weak demand and softer new order inflows.

• Total new orders also fell for a second month running, with companies citing higher prices and competition. Export orders dropped for an 11th consecutive month and at the sharpest pace since May 2022.

Employment and Cost Pressures

Job Losses and Employment Trends

• Employment declined for a 10th straight month, with the pace of job shedding the fastest since May. Firms often linked lower headcounts to the non-replacement of voluntary leavers.

Cost and Price Developments

Cost Pressures

• Cost pressures remained marked but eased to a three-month low, while output price inflation slowed to the weakest since June. Supplier delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since October 2024 amid transportation delays and logistics issues.

Outlook and Optimism

Future Expectations

• Manufacturers were more upbeat about the year-ahead outlook, with optimism rising to a three-month high on hopes of stronger demand and new customers, although confidence remained below the series average.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s manufacturing PMI lifted to 49.8 in September from 48.8 in August, but remained below the 50 boom‑or‑bust threshold
  • Output and new orders declined for a second month; export orders contracted at steepest pace since May 2022
  • Employment declined for a tenth consecutive month—the fastest pace since May—as firms cut jobs largely via non‑replacement of voluntary leavers

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the S&P Global Russia Manufacturing PMI indicate for September?
The PMI rose to 49.8 in September, showing slight contraction in the Russian manufacturing sector.
What factors contributed to the decline in Russian manufacturing output?
Weak demand, higher prices, increased competition, and softer new order inflows contributed to the decline.
How did employment trends change in Russia's manufacturing sector?
Employment declined for the 10th straight month, with job cuts at their fastest pace since May.
Did Russian manufacturing export orders increase or decrease?
Export orders dropped for the 11th consecutive month, marking the sharpest decline since May 2022.
What are manufacturers' expectations for the year ahead?
Manufacturers' optimism rose to a three-month high, expecting stronger demand and new customers, though confidence remained below average.

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