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UK's Topps Tiles posts lower annual like-for-like sales, sees September rebound - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK's Topps Tiles posts lower annual like-for-like sales, sees September rebound

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on October 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: October 1, 2026

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Topps Tiles Posts Slight Annual Sales Drop, Sees Growth in September Rebound

Topps Tiles Annual Performance and Market Factors

Annual Sales and Market Conditions

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Britain's largest tile retailer Topps Tiles on Thursday reported a marginal fall in annual like-for-like sales due to prolonged weakness in construction activity but said self-help measures lifted sales in September.

Impact of Construction and Consumer Trends

• Subdued building activity in the UK, driven by rising costs of construction and energy as well as cautious consumer spending, weighed on demand for building products.

Sales Figures and Financial Performance

• The company reported a 0.1% fall in like-for-like sales for the year ended September 26, as customers scaled back construction activity during the summer heatwave.

• The group expects to report annual adjusted pretax profit in line with average company-compiled analyst consensus of £6.6 million.

• Annual group revenue, excluding the stores absorbed from the acquisition of tile retailer CTD, rose about 0.7%.

September Rebound and Strategic Measures

Self-Help Measures and Store Optimization

• The company said like-for-like sales grew in September, adding that the growth reflected the benefits of its self-help measures, which included shuttering underperforming stores and streamlining the business.

Market Reaction and Share Performance

• Topps Tiles' shares are up more than 8% so far this week after Britain's plans to introduce support for first-time buyers lifted hopes of an increase in building activity.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Simone Lobo in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Like‑for‑like sales slipped 0.1% year‑on‑year due to suppressed construction demand amid high costs and cautious spending.
  • Self‑help measures—including closing underperforming stores and operational streamlining—supported a rebound in September sales.
  • Annual adjusted pre‑tax profit is expected around £6.6 million and shares rose after UK’s announcement of a first‑time buyer support scheme boosted sector outlook.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Topps Tiles report a fall in annual like-for-like sales?
Topps Tiles saw a marginal drop in annual like-for-like sales due to subdued UK construction activity and cautious consumer spending.
What impacted demand for building products in the UK?
Rising construction and energy costs, along with cautious consumer spending, weighed on demand for building products.
How did Topps Tiles improve sales in September?
Topps Tiles lifted sales in September through self-help measures like closing underperforming stores and streamlining operations.
What financial outlook did Topps Tiles provide?
The company expects annual adjusted pretax profit to align with analysts' consensus of £6.6 million.
What effect did UK housing policy have on Topps Tiles' shares?
Shares rose by over 8% following Britain's plans to support first-time homebuyers, raising hopes for increased building activity.

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