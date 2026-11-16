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UK's Unite union says Apache offshore workers escalate strike action

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Unite Union: Apache Offshore Workers Step Up Strike in Pay Dispute

Escalating Strike Action and Pay Dispute Details

Background of the Dispute

Nov 16 (Reuters) - UK's Unite union said on Monday strike action by 170 offshore workers employed by US energy company Apache has intensified in an escalating dispute over pay and working conditions.

Timeline of Strike Action

Initial Strike and Continuation

Unite members on the Forties Alpha, Forties Bravo, Forties Delta and Beryl Bravo platforms began strike action on Friday, with the action ending on Saturday. They then resumed strike action on Sunday, which continued until Monday morning.

Protest at Apache Headquarters

"To coincide with the latest phase of strike action ending, a protest will take place at Apache’s HQ in Aberdeen," the union said in a statement.

Union's Response and Demands

Statement from Unite General Secretary

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said the union's Apache members will continue their action until the company make an acceptable offer to the workers.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • Strike first ran Nov 13–14 on Forties Alpha, Bravo, Delta and Beryl Bravo and resumed Nov 15–16 on additional platforms, including Forties Charlie and Echo and Beryl Alpha (aol.com).
  • Unite warned the action could impact the Forties Pipeline System, which carries ~29% of UK’s oil and ~30% of its gas (devdiscourse.com).
  • Apache says it has contingency plans to maintain pipeline flows and keep operations safe despite the strike (bairdmaritime.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Apache offshore workers striking?
They are striking over a dispute about pay and working conditions.
Which platforms are affected by the strike?
The strike involves workers on the Forties Alpha, Forties Bravo, Forties Delta, and Beryl Bravo platforms.
How long did the strike action last?
Initial action began on Friday and ended Saturday, then resumed on Sunday until Monday morning.
What further action is being taken by the Unite union?
A protest is planned at Apache’s headquarters in Aberdeen to coincide with the latest phase of the strike ending.
What does Unite union demand for Apache workers?
Unite demands that Apache make an acceptable pay and conditions offer to its striking members.

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