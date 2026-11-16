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Finance

Electric motorcycle maker Stark Future hits unicorn status with €150 million-plus raise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Stark Future Achieves Unicorn Status with Major €150M+ Funding Round

Stark Future’s Breakthrough Funding and Market Expansion

By Simon Jessop

Historic Unicorn Milestone for Electric Motorcycles

ANTALYA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Stark Future has become the first electric motorcycle company in Europe to reach unicorn status after raising at least €150 million in equity and now plans to expand into larger motorcycle categories, its founder told Reuters.

Details of the Funding Round

The raise, led by Highland Europe, alongside Morgan Stanley Investment Management's 1GT and Axon Partners Group, was based on a pre-money valuation of €1.2 billion. A potential second close could see the amount raised rise further, he added.

Valuation Growth and Unicorn Definition

The valuation marks a 60% increase from its previous funding round in September 2025, when it was valued at €750 million. A unicorn is a privately held start-up company worth more than $1 billion.

Financial Performance and Profitability

Anton Wass, founder and CEO of the Barcelona-based company, which made its name in Enduro racing, an off-road endurance motorsport, said Stark expects revenue of roughly €150 million this year.

That would mark a 30% jump from €115 million in 2025. In addition, the company expects to be positive on an earnings before interest and tax basis this year, Wass said, although he declined to disclose a figure.

“The reason we are profitable is that we have quite strong gross margins due to owning all the IP ourselves. We have a really, really short value chain,” he said.

Strategic Decisions and Future Plans

Wass said Stark had received takeover approaches but was not interested in selling. Instead, he hoped the latest financing could be its last private round ahead of a potential listing, although that was still "a couple of years away".

Market Share and Expansion Goals

The growth has helped Stark capture 5% of the €3 billion market for Motocross, Enduro and Supermoto, Wass said and it would use the money raised in the latest round to expand into markets worth €90 billion, targeting 10%-30% market share.

Industry Context and Sustainability

The strong growth contrasts with mixed fortunes elsewhere in the sector, with Harley-Davidson-backed LiveWire saying last month that there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

As countries prepare for the second week of negotiations at the COP31 climate talks in Turkey, with faster electrification top of the agenda, Wass said government support was not needed but action could nevertheless accelerate the transition.

"Higher taxes on unsustainable products and lower taxes on sustainable products is the best way forward," he said, while adding that "we need to build our businesses expecting no help."

Product Strategy and Market Appeal

Wass said Stark's rapid growth was down to designing the bikes to outperform combustion-engine rivals on performance and ease of use, rather than relying on their environmental appeal.

"We're not trying to force people to be sustainable, we simply want to make the sustainable option the best option, even if you don't care about sustainability."

(Reporting by Simon JessopEditing by Christina Fincher)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Stark Future's new valuation after the latest funding round?
Stark Future's pre-money valuation after the latest funding round is €1.2 billion.
How much money did Stark Future raise in its most recent equity round?
Stark Future raised at least €150 million in its latest equity funding round.
What market share does Stark Future currently hold in Motocross, Enduro, and Supermoto?
Stark Future has captured 5% of the €3 billion market for Motocross, Enduro, and Supermoto.
What are Stark Future's revenue expectations this year?
Stark Future expects revenue of roughly €150 million this year, a 30% increase from the previous year.
Is Stark Future planning to go public soon?
Stark Future may consider a public listing in a couple of years, following this latest private funding round.

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