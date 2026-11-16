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Finance

Canaccord to sell UK wealth unit for $1.55 billion, CEO to take company private

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Canaccord to Sell UK Wealth Unit for $1.55B, CEO Plans Take-Private Deal

Key Details of the Canaccord Deal

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canaccord Genuity agreed to sell its British wealth management business at an enterprise value of about £1.17 billion ($1.55 billion), while CEO Dan Daviau moved to take the rest private in a deal contingent on the asset sale, the company said on Sunday.

Overview of the Transactions

Here's what to know:

Sale of UK Wealth Management Business

• Canaccord will sell the British wealth management business to a consortium backed by Centerbridge Partners and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala

CEO-Led Take-Private Deal

• In a separate transaction, Daviau agreed to acquire all outstanding common shares not already owned by him and his affiliates, taking the remainder of the company private

Financial Implications

• Canaccord said it expects to receive about £564 million from the sale after adjustments for debt and working capital

Shareholder Impact

• The privatisation deal would yield about C$15.27 a share for shareholders, consisting of C$7.45 in cash plus proceeds tied to the unit sale, based on current exchange rates

• Holders of about 35% of outstanding common shares have indicated support for the CEO-led take-private deal

Future of the UK Wealth Management Business

• The UK wealth management business will continue to operate under the Canaccord Wealth brand under a two-year licensing agreement, with management and employees retaining a meaningful ownership stake

Timeline and Approvals

• Both transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2027 subject to shareholder, regulatory and other customary approvals

Currency Exchange Rates

($1=0.7567 pounds)

($1 = 1.4269 Canadian dollars)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • The UK wealth unit will be sold at an enterprise value of approximately £1.17 billion, netting Canaccord about £564 million after debt and working capital adjustments (smb.edmontonpress.com).
  • CEO Dan Daviau will acquire all remaining common shares he doesn’t already own in a go-private bid offering C$15.27 per share (C$7.45 cash plus proceeds from the asset sale) (finance.yahoo.com).
  • The UK business will operate under the Canaccord Wealth brand under a two-year licensing deal, with management and employees retaining meaningful ownership (smb.edmontonpress.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is buying Canaccord's UK wealth management business?
A consortium backed by Centerbridge Partners and Mubadala is acquiring Canaccord's UK wealth management unit.
How much is the Canaccord UK wealth unit valued at?
The UK wealth management business is valued at about £1.17 billion ($1.55 billion).
What happens to Canaccord after the wealth unit sale?
CEO Dan Daviau plans to take the remainder of the company private, a move contingent on the asset sale.
When are the transactions expected to close?
Both transactions are expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals.
Will the UK wealth unit retain the Canaccord brand?
Yes, the business will operate under the Canaccord Wealth brand for two years under a licensing agreement.

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