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Oil prices fall on expectations of coming supply surplus - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Oil prices fall on expectations of coming supply surplus

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Finance Markets Commodities

Oil Prices Fall on Supply Surplus Expectations and Restored Middle East Shipments

By Helen Clark

Market Overview and Key Developments

PERTH, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Monday on expectations of a supply surplus as shipments from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz have been nearly restored to pre-war levels and the US took steps to support moving fuel cargoes between domestic ports.

Oil Price Movements

Brent futures were down 47 cents, or 0.49%, to $95.37 a barrel by 0145 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 23 cents, or 0.26%, to $88.33.

Oil closed lower on Friday as the market weighed signs of lowering geopolitical risk from the US-Israeli war against Iran, now in its ninth month. The benchmarks fell 16% and 13%, respectively, the prior week.

Supply and Demand Dynamics

IEA Forecasts and Market Sentiment

The world oil market will return to a surplus in the fourth quarter of this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as Middle East exports recover faster than global oil demand despite continued attacks on shipping.

"For the first time since the US-Iran conflict began, traders are actively contemplating the possibility of excess supply rather than persistent tightness. That shift in narrative is clearly dampening the tone," said Tim Waterer, chief analyst at KCM Trade.

Production and Reserve Releases

Oil supply will average 105 million barrels per day in the fourth quarter, 1.7 million bpd higher than forecast demand, the IEA said. The IEA had previously forecast a fourth-quarter supply deficit.

The agency also gave more details of remaining volumes to come from a record release of oil from its members' emergency reserves pledged in March, saying 71 million barrels would be made available by the end of February including 15 million barrels of diesel to ease market tightness.

US Policy and Shipping Law Waivers

Prices were also pressured down by the US decision to extend a waiver of a shipping law that will continue to allow foreign-flagged ships to transport oil and fuels such as gasoline and diesel more easily between US ports.

US President Donald Trump extended for 90 days a waiver of the Jones Act, which requires US-flagged ships to carry cargo between US ports, a White House official said on Friday.

Waiving the rule opens up the number of tankers available to carry commodities between US ports. 

Shipping Risks and Market Impact

Still, Waterer noted that while supply was loosening, shipping rates remained high, putting a floor on oil prices.

Rates remain high because of the risks the tankers face carrying crude through the Strait of Hormuz and because the number of ships tied up in shuttling oil through the waterway for transfer to other ships that take shipments to refineries has reduced the vessel supply.

Recent Incidents

On Sunday night, Iran's navy said that an oil tanker caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, state media reported.

Reuters could not independently verify the report.

(Reporting by Helen Clark; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • IEA projects the global oil market will return to surplus in Q4 2026, as Middle East exports rebound faster than demand (spglobal.com)
  • Brent crude fell ~0.49% to $95.37 bbl and WTI dropped ~0.26% to $88.33 bbl on expectations of easing tightness (marketscreener.com)
  • US extended the Jones Act waiver for 90 days to ease domestic port shipping bottlenecks (investing.com)
  • Geopolitical tensions endure: Iran’s navy reported a tanker caught fire after hitting a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz (arabnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil prices fall on Monday?
Oil prices fell due to expectations of a supply surplus as Middle East shipments were restored and the US supported easier domestic fuel transport.
What impact did the US Jones Act waiver have on oil prices?
The US Jones Act waiver allows more tankers to carry oil between domestic ports, easing transport and contributing to downward pressure on oil prices.
Are shipping rates still affecting oil prices?
Yes, shipping rates remain high due to risks in the Strait of Hormuz and reduced vessel supply, which puts a floor on oil prices.
What recent event impacted the Strait of Hormuz?
An oil tanker reportedly caught fire after striking a naval mine east of the Strait of Hormuz, according to Iran's navy.

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