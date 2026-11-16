GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
India's Mphasis says clients boost cybersecurity spending as AI-driven threats rise - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

India's Mphasis says clients boost cybersecurity spending as AI-driven threats rise

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking cybersecurity AI Markets

Mphasis Says Global Cybersecurity Spending Surges as AI-Powered Threats Grow

AI-Driven Threats Prompt Surge in Cybersecurity Investments

By Sai Ishwarbharath B

Global Companies Increase Cybersecurity Budgets

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Blackstone-backed Mphasis said companies globally are increasing cybersecurity spending in the race to strengthen their defences, CEO Nitin Rakesh told Reuters, as AI enables increasingly sophisticated attacks that are faster and cheaper.

Financial Sector Leads the Way

Banks and insurers are leading the increase in cybersecurity spending, aided by larger technology budgets and regulatory requirements, while retailers and consumer firms are also stepping up investments to protect customer data, Rakesh said last week, without providing figures.

Recent High-Profile Attacks Highlight Risks

The comments follow a record $6.3 billion theft from cryptocurrency exchange Binance last month, in which hackers used social engineering and compromised AI tools, highlighting the growing complexity of cyber threats.

AI Accelerates and Complicates Cyber Threats

Against that backdrop, companies are stepping up cybersecurity spending as AI makes attacks faster and cheaper and increases the number of vulnerabilities they must address.

Rising Costs and Increased Awareness

IBM's 2026 Cost of a Data Breach report underscored the trend, finding AI-driven attacks rose 56% from a year earlier, while the global average cost of a data breach climbed 12% to nearly $5 million.

Survey: More Firms Plan to Boost Security Budgets

A related survey found awareness of advanced AI cyber threats prompted 85% of organisations to plan higher security spending, versus 64% after suffering a breach.

Companies Respond with New Strategies

Rakesh said clients were increasingly investing in identity and access controls covering employees, software accounts and automated agents, while also using AI to detect and fix vulnerabilities.

Automation and the Human Factor

While threat detection is already heavily automated, fixing vulnerabilities still requires significant manual work, he said.

Challenges in Keeping Pace with Threats

"You can't really throw people at that problem because you won't be able to keep up with the volume that is required in the time-frame that you need to fix those patches," Rakesh said.

(Reporting by Sai Ishwarbharath B in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Skariachan and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Key Takeaways

  • Clients across industries are increasing cybersecurity spending, focusing on identity/access controls and using AI defensively amid faster, cheaper AI‑driven attacks (Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh) (nsearchives.nseindia.com).
  • IBM’s 2026 Cost of a Data Breach report finds AI‑enabled attacks rose 56% year‑over‑year, costing on average $1M more per breach and pushing global average breach cost to near $5M (newsroom.ibm.com).
  • The $6.3B Binance hack—executed via a fake job interview and compromised AI tool—demonstrates how sophisticated AI‑enabled social engineering is driving a surge in security vigilance and spending (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are companies increasing cybersecurity spending?
Companies are raising cybersecurity budgets to strengthen defenses against sophisticated, AI-driven cyber threats that are growing faster and cheaper.
Which sectors are leading in cybersecurity investment?
Banks and insurers are leading the increase, supported by larger technology budgets and regulatory requirements.
How are AI-driven attacks affecting data breach costs?
IBM reports show AI-driven attacks have risen 56%, and the global average cost of a data breach increased by 12% to nearly $5 million.
What cybersecurity measures are companies adopting?
Firms are investing more in identity and access controls for employees, software, and automated agents, and using AI to detect and fix vulnerabilities.
Are threat detection and vulnerability fixes automated?
Threat detection is heavily automated, but fixing vulnerabilities still requires significant manual input, as automation alone can't keep up with the volume.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Morning Bid: AI selloff resumes as Nvidia earnings loom

Morning Bid: AI selloff resumes as Nvidia earnings loom

Image for Electric motorcycle maker Stark Future hits unicorn status with €150 million-plus raise

Electric motorcycle maker Stark Future hits unicorn status with €150 million-plus raise

Image for Canaccord to sell UK wealth unit for $1.55 billion, CEO to take company private

Canaccord to sell UK wealth unit for $1.55 billion, CEO to take company private

Image for Oil prices fall on expectations of coming supply surplus

Oil prices fall on expectations of coming supply surplus

Image for Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally

Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally

Image for Dollar extends gains, yen looks past soft Japan GDP data

Dollar extends gains, yen looks past soft Japan GDP data

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for UK property asking prices fall more than usual in November, Rightmove says
UK property asking prices fall more than usual in November, Rightmove says
Image for Inside China's drive to build an AI-native generation
Inside China's drive to build an AI-native generation
Image for Intel sued by shareholders following 29% stock plunge
Intel sued by shareholders following 29% stock plunge
Image for Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports
Jensen Huang discusses comeback as Nvidia CEO with allies, FT reports
Image for Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO
Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO
Image for SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets
SpaceX Starship returns to landing pad from orbit, acing test for reusable rockets
Image for UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people
UK to expand jobs guarantee scheme for young people
Image for US aviation shutdown blamed on L3 Harris installed router
US aviation shutdown blamed on L3 Harris installed router
Image for Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang
Musk says Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang
Image for Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access
Italy fines Meta $887 million over Android users' data access
Image for BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least
BoE's Greene says acting proactively now on inflation would 'screw' things up the least
Image for MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports
MSC nears deal to buy majority stake in German shipyard Meyer Werft, Spiegel reports
View All Finance Posts