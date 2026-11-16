AI Market Selloff Resumes as Nvidia Earnings and Leadership Loom Large
Market Overview and Key Events This Week
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Kevin Buckland
Semiconductor Sector in Focus
Semiconductor shares are in the spotlight at the start of a crucial week for the AI boom, and caution is the watchword.
Nvidia's Earnings and Leadership Turmoil
Embattled chipmaker Nvidia — the signature stock in the four-year tech-led bull market — reports earnings on Tuesday, and the overarching question is who will lead after Jensen Huang resigned last week following revelations of extramarital affairs.
Upcoming Anthropic IPO
The next day, Claude chatbot maker Anthropic is set to price its keenly awaited IPO, with shares debuting on the Nasdaq a day later.
There's a lot that could swing fragile market sentiment this week, and investors in Asia are choosing to reduce exposure in the run-up.
Asian and US Market Movements
Tech-heavy benchmark stock indexes in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are slumping, with the Taiex in particular seeing a plunge of more than 4%.
US Nasdaq 100 futures are down 0.5%, after the cash index dropped 1.2% on Friday.
European Market Dynamics
How that will play out in Europe though is less clear, considering that the continent's lower concentration of AI shares has actually bolstered its appeal as a haven during volatility. Futures are up slightly in early trading in Britain and Germany.
Nvidia's Market Capitalisation and Regulatory Concerns
Nvidia has shed some $1.9 trillion in market capitalisation since early October, according to LSEG data, as investors began to think harder about the sustainability of the debt-fuelled AI buildout.
Those concerns were fanned further after Democrats swept to victory in the US midterm elections earlier this month, a result that threatened more stringent regulations on data-centre expansion.
Leadership Speculation and Industry Reactions
Pressure will be on interim CEO Colette Kress, previously Nvidia's chief financial officer, to shore up investor confidence on Tuesday.
Speculation in the media over Huang's successor even includes Huang himself, with the FT reporting he has been discussing the possibility of a comeback with confidants. A separate FT report says the company has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings' CEO Rene Haas for the job.
Some high-profile names have weighed in, with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday telling Fox News that Nvidia needs to "go outside the company", while Elon Musk said on X on Saturday that the company would lose "critical" deals without Huang at the helm.
Other Market Considerations
That's not to say AI is the only consideration for markets this week. The Federal Reserve will also be closely watched after some hawkish comments from officials, with inflationary pressures raising market bets of a supersized half-point December rate hike to about 8%.
Retail sales data on Tuesday and earnings from the likes of Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's this week will give insight into the resilience of the all-important US consumer.
The minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers are also on the bill this week.
Fed Chair Warsh's Upcoming Speech
In San Francisco on Monday, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to tell a public forum that artificial intelligence will reshape the US economy, but how the region's new tech boom evolves, and on what timetable, is a wild card for central bankers.
Key Developments to Watch
Key developments that could influence markets on Monday:
- Euro zone industrial production (September), total reserve assets (October)
- Fed Chair Warsh speaks in San Francisco
(Writing by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)