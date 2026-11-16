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Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Asian shares fall before Nvidia earnings, Anthropic IPO test tech rally

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 16, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: November 16, 2026

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Asian shares fall ahead of Nvidia earnings and Anthropic's market debut

Market Movements and Key Financial Events

By Stella Qiu

Asian Markets React to Nvidia and Anthropic Developments

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Asian shares fell on Monday after a whiplash week capped by the shock exit of Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO, with the chipmaker's earnings and Anthropic's IPO this week set to test whether the AI-fuelled bull market still has further to run.

Upcoming Global Leadership Meetings

Also later in the week, US President Donald Trump is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen to discuss nuclear arms reduction and the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Federal Reserve Policy and Market Expectations

The minutes of the US Federal Reserve's October policy meeting are due on Wednesday, while a parade of Fed speakers will also be on the bill this week. Markets will be alert for any hint of policymakers being receptive to the idea of an outsized 50-basis-point interest rate hike next month.

Regional Index Performance

In Asia on Monday, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6%, while South Korea slipped 0.2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1%.

S&P 500 futures edged up 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures bounced 0.5%.

Nvidia's Market Impact and Earnings Outlook

Nvidia, the poster child of a four-year US bull market, has seen its market value tumble from about $5.8 trillion in early October to $3.9 trillion as of Friday, LSEG data showed, as investors rushed for the exit after Huang's departure.

Analysts expect earnings growth of 90% on revenue of $109 billion in Nvidia's fiscal third quarter when its earnings are due on Tuesday, LSEG data showed, with all eyes on whether the chipmaker will stick to its bullish outlook for next year under new management.

"Options markets imply an earnings-day move of approximately +/-7%, yet I question whether the quarterly numbers will carry their usual significance," said Chris Weston, head of research at foreign exchange brokerage Pepperstone.

"Nvidia may well deliver another exceptional beat and raise at tomorrow's earnings, but investors are increasingly trying to value a business in FY2028 and FY2029 potentially without the individual who architected its competitive advantage."

The Financial Times reported Huang has discussed with confidants the possibility of returning as CEO. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" for a new CEO.

Anthropic's IPO as an AI Sentiment Barometer

Just two days after Nvidia's earnings, trading in Claude chatbot creator Anthropic is scheduled to begin, setting up a real-time barometer for sentiment on the AI trade. The firm's IPO has drawn more institutional interest than SpaceX, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

US Dollar and Yield Movements

Inflation Data and Fed Rate Hike Prospects

US DOLLAR LIFTS WITH YIELDS

Data on Friday showed US producer prices rose in October a touch less than markets had expected, though there were signs that inflation pressure was broadening. Together with a hotter-than-forecast consumer price index report, Friday's figures led analysts to estimate a 0.3% rise in core personal consumption expenditure for October, which would be the third successive monthly increase at that pace.

The PCE index is the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation when considering whether to change its policy interest rate.

Fed funds futures imply a quarter-point rate hike next month is essentially locked in, while odds for a 50-basis-point move lengthened to 6% from 12% a day earlier. A total tightening of 90 basis points is priced in by late next year.

Fed Chair's Perspective on AI and Economic Outlook

In San Francisco on Monday, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is set to tell a public forum that artificial intelligence will reshape the US economy, but how the region's new tech boom evolves, and on what timetable, is a wild card for central bankers.

Bond and Currency Market Reactions

In government debt, US Treasuries were steady after rate-hike expectations prompted their biggest weekly fall since April last year, when the trigger was Trump's so-called Liberation Day tariffs. Two-year yields were little changed at 4.8652% after surging 35 basis points last week.

Ten-year yields were flat at 5.1433%, having jumped 29 bps to be back above the psychologically important 5% level.

The US dollar lifted with yield support, rising 1.1% last week against major peers to its highest since April last year. The dollar index was steady at 103.42 on Monday.

Commodities Update

Oil and Gold Price Movements

In commodities, oil prices were mostly steady after two weeks of decline. Brent futures fell 0.2% to $95.69 a barrel, having dropped 2.5% last week, while US crude futures edged 0.1% higher to $88.68, after falling by a similar amount last week.

Non-interest-bearing gold bounced 0.3% to $3,891 an ounce, having fallen 4.6% last week.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Key Takeaways

  • Nvidia shares plunged following CEO Jensen Huang’s immediate resignation, wiping out nearly $500 billion in market value and raising questions about future leadership under interim CEO Colette Kress (investing.com).
  • Asian markets slid—Japan’s Nikkei down ~0.6%, South Korea fell ~0.2%, and the MSCI Asia‑Pacific ex-Japan index edged lower—as investors brace for Nvidia’s earnings and the Anthropic IPO as key tests for the AI rally (theedgemalaysia.com).
  • Anthropic’s IPO, expected to begin trading mid-November under ticker “ANT,” could become one of the largest tech listings ever, with raised doubts from investors about timing and valuation amid recent AI sector volatility (moneyweek.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Asian shares fall this week?
Asian shares fell after Nvidia's CEO exit and ahead of key earnings and IPO releases, reflecting investor uncertainty in the market.
How might Nvidia’s earnings impact the AI-driven bull market?
Nvidia's earnings are expected to test the sustainability of the AI-driven bull market, especially after the sudden departure of its CEO.
What significance does the Anthropic IPO hold for the tech sector?
The Anthropic IPO is seen as a barometer for current sentiment on artificial intelligence stocks, marking a critical test for tech market enthusiasm.
What key US economic events are investors monitoring this week?
Investors are watching the Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes, a potential interest rate hike, and global leadership meetings for market signals.
How are US Treasury yields and the dollar responding to recent market moves?
US Treasury yields remain steady after sharp rises linked to rate-hike expectations, with the US dollar also strengthening alongside yields.

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