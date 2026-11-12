GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UK's Metro Bank up for sale as part of strategic review

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Metro Bank Launches Sale as Strategic Review Opens Path to Takeover

Metro Bank's Strategic Review and Sale Process

Formal Sale Process Initiated

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's Metro Bank on Thursday launched a formal sale process as part of a strategic review, opening the door to a potential takeover as the lender seeks to build on its turnaround strategy.

Current Market Position and Bidder Status

Market Capitalization

The bank, which had a market capitalization of £1.21 billion ($1.6 billion) as of Wednesday's close, said it was not in active discussions with any potential bidder and had not received any offer.

Turnaround Strategy and Profitability

Cost Cuts and Lending Focus

The move comes after a multi-year turnaround, which included cost cuts, acceleration into higher-return lending for corporate, commercial, small and medium enterprises, and specialist mortgage lending, and drove it to record profits.

Additional Information

Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rishab Shaju and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • Metro Bank’s board has commenced a Formal Sale Process under the UK Takeover Code, though no bids have been received and no discussions are underway (marketscreener.com).
  • The bank posted its highest-ever underlying profit in 2025 (£98 million), driven by aggressive cost-cutting and a shift to higher‑margin corporate, SME and specialist lending (metrobankonline.co.uk).
  • Metro Bank now boasts the lowest cost of deposits among UK high‑street banks and has reaffirmed strong RoTE targets: >13 % by Q4 2026, >15 % in 2027 and >18 % in 2028 (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Metro Bank up for sale?
Metro Bank launched a formal sale as part of a strategic review to build on its turnaround strategy and seek potential takeover offers.
Is Metro Bank currently in talks with any bidders?
As of now, Metro Bank is not in active discussions with any potential bidders and has not received any offers.
What contributed to Metro Bank's record profits?
Record profits were achieved through cost cuts and a focus on higher-return lending for corporate, commercial, SME, and specialist mortgage sectors.
What is Metro Bank's current market capitalization?
Metro Bank's market capitalization was £1.21 billion ($1.6 billion) as of Wednesday's close.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Image for Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Image for Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Santander announces 5% rise in offer to buy remaining 10% of Brazilian unit

Image for Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Sweden's caretaker budget bill promises more money for defence, transport

Image for German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

German chemicals lobby lifts 2026 sales forecast, but warns recovery remains elusive

Image for Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

Rolls-Royce announces £1.5 billion buyback as engine demand grows

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Bootmaker Dr Martens warns trading in season ahead crucial after 9% half-year revenue drop
Image for BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
BAE Systems raises free cash flow forecast as demand remains strong
Image for Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Wizz Air warns of higher costs on top of fuel pressures
Image for Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Burberry reports stronger sales and profit as turnaround gains pace
Image for UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
UK economy expands by most in 2-1/2 years in Q3
Image for Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Megaspeed's links to rural Australian store raise fresh questions in Nvidia scandal 
Image for Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Zurich Insurance reports 7% rise in P&C premiums, beats solvency expectations
Image for Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Telefonica slightly lifts 2026 core profit, cash flow targets
Image for Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Analysis-Investors worry the AI trade needs Nvidia's Huang and its largesse
Image for Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Germany's Merck raises 2026 guidance for third time
Image for EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
EU set to delay 10% tariff on electric cars from UK, FT reports
Image for Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
Allianz raises outlook for the full year after better-than-expected quarter
View All Finance Posts