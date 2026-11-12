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Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia's Sberbank expects ROE of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Sberbank Sets Ambitious 2027-2029 Targets: 21% ROE, 50% Dividend Payout

Sberbank's Strategic Financial Goals for 2027-2029

Return on Equity Projections

MOSCOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank, expects return on equity of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy, Chief Executive German Gref said on Thursday.

Dividend Payout Expectations

Speaking at the bank's investor day, Gref, a long-standing leader of Sberbank, also said Sberbank expects dividend payout of 50% of profit in 2027-2029.

Capital Adequacy Ratio Outlook

Minimum Capital Requirements

Gref said the bank's capital adequacy ratio is envisaged at the level of at least 13.3%.

Additional Reporting Information

(Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Anastasia TeterevlevaEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Sberbank aims for ROE ≥ 21% over 2027–2029—a slight moderation from the current target above 22% under its 2023–2026 strategy (interfax.ru).
  • The bank plans to maintain a dividend payout of 50% of net profit under IFRS for 2027–2029, conditional on financial results and regulatory environment (interfax.ru).
  • A total capital adequacy ratio target of at least 13.3% aligns with its dividend policy requirements and current regulatory norms (interfax.ru).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What ROE does Sberbank expect in its 2027-2029 strategy?
Sberbank expects a return on equity (ROE) of at least 21% in its 2027-2029 strategy.
How much dividend payout is Sberbank planning for 2027-2029?
Sberbank plans a dividend payout of 50% of profit for the years 2027-2029.
Who announced Sberbank's new strategy targets?
Chief Executive German Gref announced the new strategy targets at the bank's investor day.
What capital adequacy ratio does Sberbank envisage for the strategy period?
Sberbank envisages a capital adequacy ratio of at least 13.3% for 2027-2029.

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