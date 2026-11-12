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Santander to buy 10% of Brazilian unit for €1.9 billion after raising offer - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Santander to buy 10% of Brazilian unit for €1.9 billion after raising offer

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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Santander to Acquire Remaining 10% of Brazil Unit in €1.9 Billion Share Swap

Details of Santander's Share Swap Offer for Brazil Unit

By Jesús Aguado

Overview of the Acquisition Offer

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Spanish lender Santander on Thursday offered to acquire the remaining stake of around 10% it does not already own in its Brazil unit through a share swap for around €1.9 billion ($2.1 billion) following a 5% rise in the exchange ratio.

Background and Share Performance

The improved offer follows a 10% rise in shares of its Brazilian unit, adjusted by dividends, since July 30, when it first unveiled the offer.

Share Issuance and Capital Impact

Assuming full acceptance of the offer, Santander said it would issue approximately 166 million new shares, equivalent to around 1.1% of its current share capital.

Financial Context and Shareholder Approval

Brazil Unit Profit and Provisions

The revised offer comes as weaker earnings and higher provisions in Brazil have taken the shine off a 19% rise in Santander's underlying third-quarter profit. Net profit in Brazil fell 15% from a year earlier, partly due to a 23% rise in provisions.

Shareholder Meeting and Capital Increase

Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Santander will seek shareholders' approval for the corresponding capital increases to settle the offer at an extraordinary general shareholders' meeting expected to be held on December 15, 2026.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • Santander raised the exchange ratio by 5% to 0.4260 shares per unit (0.4246 after dividend adjustments), enhancing the €1.9 bn takeover offer for the remaining ~10% of Santander Brasil (santander.com).
  • If accepted in full, ~166 million new Santander shares (~1.1% of share capital) will be issued, with EPS up ~0.3–0.5% and tangible book value up ~0.6%, without affecting capital ratios (santander.com).
  • Santander Brasil underperformed recently: net profit fell (e.g., ~17.6% in Q2, with rising provisions), putting pressure on its attractiveness and underpinning the improved exchange terms (sa.marketscreener.com).

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Santander offering for the remaining 10% of its Brazil unit?
Santander is offering around €1.9 billion via a share swap to acquire the remaining 10% stake in its Brazil unit.
Why did Santander raise its offer for the Brazilian unit?
Santander raised its offer following a 10% rise in shares of its Brazilian unit since the initial offer and as earnings in Brazil weakened.
How will Santander finance the acquisition of the Brazil unit stake?
Santander will issue approximately 166 million new shares, equivalent to about 1.1% of its current share capital.
When will the shareholder meeting take place to approve the capital increase?
Santander expects the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting to be held on December 15, 2026.
What impact did higher provisions have on Santander's net profit in Brazil?
Higher provisions contributed to a 15% fall in net profit in Brazil compared to the previous year.

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