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Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Retailer B&M says annual profit may rise up to 16% as turnaround takes hold

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 12, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 12, 2026

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B&M Forecasts 16% Annual Profit Rise as Turnaround Strategy Succeeds

B&M's Financial Performance and Turnaround Highlights

Nov 12 (Reuters) - Discount retailer B&M said on Thursday its annual profit may rise up to 16% after second-quarter like-for-like UK sales grew 3.2%, as lower prices and leaner ranges under CEO Tjeerd Jegen’s turnaround plan win back cash-strapped shoppers.

Profit Forecast and Sales Growth

Here are some details:

Annual Profit Outlook

• B&M forecast fiscal 2027 adjusted pre-tax profit between £280 million and £330 million ($371.20 million and $437.48 million), compared with £284 million reported a year earlier

Quarterly Sales Performance

• The rise in second-quarter sales marks a turnaround from the first quarter, when a slow start to the gardening season dragged on UK sales

Golden Quarter Trading

• Early trading in its "golden quarter", which refers to its peak trading period between October and December, has been positive in each of its three businesses, it said

Revenue and Strategic Initiatives

Revenue Growth

• Revenue for the six months ended September 26 rose 3.6% to £2,848 million, with higher like-for-like (LFL) sales in all three businesses

Turnaround Strategy

"Back to B&M Basics" Plan

• Jegen's "Back to B&M Basics" plan is intended to rebuild profitability amid stiff competition, particularly from supermarket loyalty schemes

International Performance

French Market

• First-half LFL sales grew 5.9% in France and B&M said it had not seen a material impact from ongoing social unrest in the country

($1 = 0.7543 pounds)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Key Takeaways

  • Profit guidance for FY27 of £280 m–£330 m suggests up to 16% upside from FY26’s £284 m adjusted PBT (data.fca.org.uk)
  • Second‑quarter like‑for‑like UK sales rose 3.2%, a significant rebound from earlier pressure, aided by lower prices and leaner ranges (uk.marketscreener.com)
  • Early trading in the ‘golden quarter’ (Q4) is positive across all three divisions, reinforcing momentum as the busy holiday season approaches (investegate.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did B&M's second-quarter like-for-like UK sales grow?
Second-quarter like-for-like UK sales at B&M grew by 3.2%.
What contributed to B&M’s improved performance?
Lower prices, leaner product ranges, and the turnaround strategy under CEO Tjeerd Jegen helped win back shoppers.
How did B&M's French business perform in the first half?
B&M's first-half like-for-like sales grew 5.9% in France, with no material impact from social unrest.
What is the 'golden quarter' referred to by B&M?
The 'golden quarter' is B&M's peak trading period between October and December.

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