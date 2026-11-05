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UK's Croda posts 6.6% rise in quarterly sales on higher beauty demand; keeps annual forecast

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Croda Sees 6.6% Rise in Q3 Sales on Higher Beauty Demand; Forecast Unchanged

Q3 Financial Performance and Key Highlights

Nov 5 (Reuters) - British specialty chemicals maker Croda International reported a 6.6% increase in third-quarter sales on Thursday, driven by higher demand for ingredients from beauty brands, while keeping its annual organic sales forecast unchanged. 

Quarterly Sales Overview

Here are some details:

Overall Sales Figures

• The company reported sales of £449.9 million ($606.87 million), up from £424.7 million a year earlier

Consumer Care Segment Performance

• Sales from the Consumer Care segment, Croda's largest, jumped 10.8%, driven by stronger demand from global beauty brands and strength in premium categories, with Beauty Actives up 19% and Beauty Care up 13%

Annual Outlook and Cost Savings

• The company maintained its full-year outlook for organic sales growth of 3-6%

• Croda remains on track to deliver about £100 million in annualised pre-tax cost savings by 2028, with £46 million delivered through June 30, it said

Stock Performance

• The company's shares were up 2.74% after the results. They have risen 34.06% so far this year

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by DhanushVignesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 group sales up 6.6% to £449.9 m, driven by Consumer Care segment’s strength
  • Beauty Actives grew 19% and Beauty Care 13%, boosting premium beauty demand
  • Annual organic sales forecast of 3‑6% left unchanged; cost savings of £46 m delivered toward £100 m target by 2028

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Croda International's Q3 sales growth?
Croda International reported a 6.6% rise in third-quarter sales compared to the previous year.
Which segment drove Croda's sales increase?
The Consumer Care segment led the growth, with a 10.8% increase mainly due to higher demand from global beauty brands.
How much in pre-tax cost savings has Croda delivered so far?
Croda has delivered £46 million in annualised pre-tax cost savings through June 30, aiming for £100 million by 2028.
How have Croda's shares performed this year?
Following the results, Croda's shares rose 2.74% and have increased 34.06% so far this year.

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