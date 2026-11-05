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Finance

Italy's Fineco to update strategy in February as growth momentum persists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Fineco Bank Announces Record Growth and Plans February Strategy Update

Fineco Bank Reports Strong Financial Performance and Strategic Developments

Record Client Growth and Financial Highlights

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italian digital bank and broker Fineco said on Thursday it had added a record 25,800 new clients in October, up more than a third year-on-year, after net profit rose 15.6% in the third quarter, on higher than expected revenue.

CEO's Optimism and Market Positioning

Expressing optimism about the end of the year, CEO Alessandro Foti said Fineco was in "the sweet spot to capture the ongoing changes in the needs of Italian savers", with a transparent and competitive pricing model suited to younger people.

Key Performance Metrics
  • New inflows in October totalled about €1.7 billion, up 28% year-on-year
  • In the first nine months net inflows rose 39% from a year earlier as Fineco added €13 billion from clients' money
  • New money went mostly into assets under custody, which are less lucrative than those under management
  • However, the total financial assets of clients who each own more than €500,000 were up nearly by a fifth
  • Revenues rose 14% year-on-year to €372 million, slightly above a company-compiled analyst consensus

Strategic Initiatives and Future Outlook

Upcoming Strategy Update

  • Fineco will update its strategy through 2029 on February 10
  • It said inflows and client acquisition would stay strong in 2027
  • It sees an improving net interest margin as funding costs remain low while it will benefit from higher bond yields through reinvestments

Innovation and Technology

  • Fineco said it had made AI tools available to financial advisers and brokerage clients
  • It is now working on using AI to revamp internal processes and further lower costs

Analyst Commentary

  • "Strong third-quarter results and accelerated cost improvements," Citi said in a note.

(Reporting by Fabrizio La Rocca and Valentina Za; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Key Takeaways

  • October saw 25,800 new clients (+34% y/y) and €1.7 billion net inflows, helping Q3 net profit rise 15.6% on stronger-than-expected revenue. (live.euronext.com)
  • Fineco will outline its refreshed 2026–2029 strategic plan on 10 February, aiming for low‑double‑digit annual growth in inflows and clients and further cost-efficiency via AI and internal tech. (emarketstorage.it)
  • The bank is strengthening its in‑house tech infrastructure, blending cloud and proprietary systems to control costs & risks as AI adoption accelerates. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Fineco update its strategy?
Fineco will update its strategy through 2029 on February 10.
How many new clients did Fineco acquire in October?
Fineco added a record 25,800 new clients in October, up more than a third year-on-year.
What were Fineco's net profit and revenue growth in Q3?
Fineco's net profit rose 15.6% and revenues increased by 14% year-on-year to €372 million in the third quarter.
How is Fineco using AI in its operations?
Fineco has made AI tools available to financial advisers and clients, and is working on further AI implementations to lower costs.
What factors contributed to Fineco's recent growth?
Higher than expected revenue, strong client inflows, and a competitive pricing model contributed to Fineco's growth.

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