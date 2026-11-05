GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
UBS departure would be catastrophic, says Zurich cantonal government president - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

UBS departure would be catastrophic, says Zurich cantonal government president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Swiss Economy Regulation

Zurich President Warns UBS Leaving Would Be Catastrophic for Swiss Economy

Potential Impact of UBS Departure on Switzerland

Zurich Economic Chief's Warning

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - If UBS were to leave Switzerland, the consequences for tax revenues and Swiss companies would be severe, Carmen Walker Spaeh, Zurich's economic affairs chief and current president of the cantonal government, told Swiss newspaper NZZ in an interview published on Thursday.

"That would be a catastrophe, not just for Zurich but for the entire Swiss economy," she was quoted as saying. 

Concerns Over Regulatory Constraints

• No one benefits if Switzerland places constraints on UBS that threaten its competitiveness, Walker Spaeh told NZZ.

Regulatory Changes Following Credit Suisse Collapse

• The Zurich-based lender faces costlier regulation under rules Swiss officials are crafting in response to the 2023 collapse of Credit Suisse.

UBS's Strategic Assessment

• UBS is assessing the long-term consequences of the proposed change for its ability to compete from its Swiss base, CEO Sergio Ermotti said last week.

Swiss Government Analysis

• The Swiss government has analysed how UBS would fare if it relocated abroad to escape stricter new capital rules, identifying significant costs that could match the capital hit of Swiss proposals.

(Reporting by Ariane Luthi, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Zurich official calls UBS’s potential departure a catastrophe for the Swiss economy and corporate sector.
  • Stricter post‑Credit Suisse regulations could push UBS to consider relocation—prompting government analysis showing avoiding it would be costly and complex.
  • UBS argues proposed reforms — including significantly higher capital requirements — would undermine its competitiveness and hurt Swiss lending, growth, and tax income.

Frequently Asked Questions

What would happen if UBS left Switzerland?
Zurich's government president warns that UBS's departure would severely harm tax revenues and Swiss companies, impacting the entire Swiss economy.
Why is UBS considering leaving Switzerland?
UBS is evaluating its Swiss base due to proposed stricter capital regulations introduced after the collapse of Credit Suisse.
Who commented on the impact of UBS potentially leaving?
Carmen Walker Spaeh, Zurich's economic affairs chief and current cantonal president, highlighted the severe consequences.
How is the Swiss government responding to UBS's concerns?
The Swiss government is analyzing the impact of UBS relocating abroad and the costs associated with escaping new capital rules.
What did UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti say about the new regulations?
He stated UBS is assessing the long-term effects of the regulatory changes on their competitiveness from Switzerland.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows

UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows

Image for Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter

Poundland owner seeking jobs-saving solution for UK discounter

Image for German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%

German chamber of commerce raises 2026 growth outlook to 1%

Image for UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices as Middle East conflict drives costs higher

UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices as Middle East conflict drives costs higher

Image for European shares rise on mining gains; tech lags 

European shares rise on mining gains; tech lags 

Image for UK's Croda posts 6.6% rise in quarterly sales on higher beauty demand; keeps annual forecast

UK's Croda posts 6.6% rise in quarterly sales on higher beauty demand; keeps annual forecast

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says
High debt, rise of non-banks risk tying ECB's hands, Schnabel says
Image for Driest year on record hurts hydropower producer Verbund's results
Driest year on record hurts hydropower producer Verbund's results
Image for Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting
Sterling set for seventh daily rise versus dollar ahead of BoE meeting
Image for UK's Hikma tightens annual profit outlook as branded medicines drive growth
UK's Hikma tightens annual profit outlook as branded medicines drive growth
Image for UK's Ofgem probes ScottishPower over customer treatment, billing practices
UK's Ofgem probes ScottishPower over customer treatment, billing practices
Image for UK's M&G posts higher inflows on growth in asset management, bulk annuity
UK's M&G posts higher inflows on growth in asset management, bulk annuity
Image for BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount
BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount
Image for Italy's Fineco to update strategy in February as growth momentum persists
Italy's Fineco to update strategy in February as growth momentum persists
Image for Next's quarterly sales beat guidance on strong overseas performance
Next's quarterly sales beat guidance on strong overseas performance
Image for China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports
China urges EU to assess impact of new fees on low-value imports
Image for Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook
Orsted profit beats estimates, lowers full year investment outlook
Image for Spain's Acesur, Dcoop to buy olive oil group Deoleo for €520 million
Spain's Acesur, Dcoop to buy olive oil group Deoleo for €520 million
View All Finance Posts