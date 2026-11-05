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UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK new car sales rise 5.4% in October, SMMT data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Finance Markets Automotive Electric Vehicles

UK New Car Sales Increase 5.4% in October, Electric Vehicles Hit 32% Share

October 2023 UK Car Market Performance

Overall Market Growth

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Britain's new car market registrations in October rose 5.4% to 152,730, with battery electric vehicles reaching a record 32% share as automakers intensified discounting, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders showed on Thursday.

Electric Vehicle Market Share

Impact of Discounting by Automakers

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Key Takeaways

  • October new car registrations rose by 5.4% YoY to 152,730 units, per SMMT data.
  • BEVs hit a record share of approximately 32%, highlighting growing consumer shift to electric.
  • The rise was driven by deep manufacturer incentives and expanded EV model availability.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did new car sales in the UK rise in October?
New car sales in the UK rose by 5.4% in October to reach 152,730 registrations.
What was the market share of battery electric vehicles in October?
Battery electric vehicles reached a record 32% market share in the UK in October.
Who provided the data on UK new car sales?
The data on UK new car sales was provided by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
What contributed to the rise in new car sales in the UK?
Automakers intensified discounting, which contributed to the rise in new car sales in the UK.

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