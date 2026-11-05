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Finance

Next's quarterly sales beat guidance on strong overseas performance

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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Next Reports Quarterly Sales Above Guidance Driven by Overseas Performance

Next's Third-Quarter Sales Performance and Outlook

UK Sales Trends

Quarterly Growth and Market Share

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next on Thursday reported a better-than-expected 8.1% rise in third-quarter full-price sales, as strong international growth offset a weaker UK performance, and maintained its full-year profit guidance.

Next said UK sales rose 2.0% in the 13 weeks to October 31 year-on-year, down from growth of 3.6% in the first half but in line with guidance. The UK accounts for about three quarters of Next's sales.

Volatility in Domestic Trading

The group said UK trading had been volatile, with unseasonably warm weather adversely affecting sales in September before trading picked up in October.

International Sales Growth

Online Sales Acceleration

Online international sales rose 32.2%, accelerating from growth of 23.9% in the first half.

Profit Impact and Operational Costs

Next said all of the sales over-performance came from its international business, with the additional £5 million ($6.7 million) profit from these sales offset by increased operational costs.

Financial Outlook and Market Reaction

Profit Guidance

The group kept its forecast for a year to end-January 2027 profit before tax of £1.255 billion, up from the £1.158 billion made in 2025/26.

Share Price Performance

Shares in Next are up 17% so far this year.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 total full‑price sales rose 8.1%, beating guidance; UK sales grew 2.0% though slower than H1’s 3.6%
  • Online international sales jumped 32.2%, accelerating from 23.9% in H1, driving momentum abroad
  • Full‑year profit before tax guidance held at £1.255 bn, supported by international gains despite higher operational costs

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did Next's third-quarter full-price sales rise?
Next reported an 8.1% rise in third-quarter full-price sales compared to the previous year.
Which segment contributed most to Next's sales over-performance?
All of the sales over-performance came from Next's international business, particularly online sales.
What was Next's profit guidance for the year ending January 2027?
Next maintained its forecast for a profit before tax of £1.255 billion for the year ending January 2027.
How did UK sales compare to international sales growth for Next?
UK sales rose 2.0%, while online international sales surged 32.2% year-on-year.
What affected Next's UK trading performance during the quarter?
Unseasonably warm weather in September led to volatile UK trading, but sales picked up in October.

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