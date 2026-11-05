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European shares rise on mining gains; tech lags - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

European shares rise on mining gains; tech lags 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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European Shares Advance on Mining Sector Gains; Technology Shares Under Pressure

Market Overview and Sector Performance

Opening Gains Led by Mining Companies

Nov 5 (Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in mining companies, while technology shares lagged as investors weighed the implications of a Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections on the sector.  

STOXX 600 Index Performance

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% to 660.33 points by 0807 GMT and was near a two-month high it hit in the previous session.

Mining Sector Highlights

Basic resources rose 2.7%, boosted by ArcelorMittal's 6% gain after the world's second-largest steel maker topped core profit expectations. 

Impact of Oil Prices and Political Developments

Markets also took comfort from Brent crude prices that traded below $100-a-barrel on expectations that the recent loss for Republicans could prompt President Donald Trump to avoid escalating the conflict with Iran.

Technology Sector Under Pressure

Performance of Major Tech Stocks

Technology stocks came under pressure, with ASML down 2.7% and Soitec off 4.5%, tracking declines in Asia, on concerns that increased scrutiny by Democrats could slow down AI buildout in the US.    

Company-Specific Developments

Rheinmetall's Forecast Cut

Rheinmetall slid 14% after cutting its 2026 sales forecast for the second time in three months, saying it no longer expected a contract award this year for Germany's Arminius Boxer vehicle programme and that revenue from artillery ammunition would be delayed by slower batch approvals.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair)

Key Takeaways

  • STOXX 600 rose to ~660, near two‑month high, driven by a 2.7% jump in basic resources and ArcelorMittal’s 6% gain after ahead‑of‑expectations profits
  • Brent crude slipped below $94 as Democratic midterm wins suggest reduced likelihood of U.S. escalation in Iran war, offering market reassurance
  • Technology underperformed—ASML down 2.7%, Soitec off 4–5%—as Democrats’ control raises concerns of greater scrutiny on AI and data‑centre expansion (notably in swing states like Texas)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did European shares rise today?
European shares rose mainly due to strong gains in mining companies, particularly ArcelorMittal, which exceeded profit expectations.
Which sectors led the European market gains?
Mining and basic resources sectors led the gains, with mining stocks up 2.7% during the session.
Why did technology shares lag behind?
Technology shares lagged as investors worried that increased scrutiny from Democrats after the US midterm elections could slow AI growth in the US.
What impact did Brent crude prices have on the market?
Lower Brent crude prices provided some comfort to markets, as they suggested reduced geopolitical tensions.
What caused Rheinmetall's shares to fall?
Rheinmetall shares fell 14% after the company cut its 2026 sales forecast and reported delays in contract awards and revenue from artillery ammunition.

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