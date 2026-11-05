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BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP sells stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% discount

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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BP Sells 5% Stake in Norway's Aker BP at 12% Discount, Raising $1.06 Billion

BP's Stake Sale in Aker BP: Key Details and Background

Transaction Overview

OSLO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - British oil major BP has sold a 5% stake in Norway's Aker BP for 9.83 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.06 billion), brokers Barclays and DNB Carnegie said on Thursday.

Sale Price and Discount

• The shares were sold at a price of 311 crowns, a 12% discount to Wednesday's closing price of 354 crowns on the Oslo Bourse

Background of Aker BP

• Aker BP was formed in 2016 when BP merged its Norwegian assets with Det norske oljeselskap, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke

BP's Shareholding and Lock-up Period

• BP owned 15.9% of Aker BP before the transaction, making it the company's second-largest shareholder after Roekke's investment firm Aker ASA

• The remaining 10.9% stake held by BP will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period following completion of a sale, subject to customary exemptions

BP's Broader Divestment Strategy

UK Upstream Portfolio Sale

• In July, BP launched the sale of its UK upstream portfolio, estimated to be worth about $2.6 billion, with existing North Sea producers seen as the most likely bidders

Aker BP's Acquisition Policy

• Aker BP has previously ruled out pursuing upstream acquisitions outside Norway

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 9.3035 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Key Takeaways

  • BP executed a 5% accelerated book‑building sale of Aker BP shares at 311 NOK—a 12% discount to the previous closing price of 354 NOK on the Oslo Bourse. (mfn.se)
  • The sale raised approximately NOK 9.83 billion ($1.06 billion), reducing BP’s holding from around 15.9% to about 10.9%, making it remain the second‑largest shareholder after Aker ASA. (mfn.se)
  • BP’s remaining shares will be subject to a 90‑day lock‑up period post‑sale, with customary exemptions; the sale aligns with BP’s broader strategy of portfolio rationalisation, including its ongoing UK upstream divestment. (mfn.se)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did BP sell its Aker BP stake for?
BP sold a 5% stake in Aker BP for 9.83 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.06 billion).
At what discount was the Aker BP stake sold?
The shares were sold at a 12% discount to the previous day's closing price.
What is BP's remaining ownership in Aker BP after the sale?
BP now holds a 10.9% stake in Aker BP, which is subject to a 90-day lock-up period.
Who is the largest shareholder in Aker BP?
Aker ASA, owned by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Roekke, is the largest shareholder in Aker BP.
Has Aker BP shown interest in acquisitions outside Norway?
Aker BP has previously ruled out pursuing upstream acquisitions outside Norway.

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