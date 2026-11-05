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Finance

UK's M&G posts higher inflows on growth in asset management, bulk annuity

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on November 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: November 5, 2026

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M&G Sees Increased Net Inflows Driven by Asset Management and Bulk Annuity Sales

Third Quarter Financial Performance Overview

Nov 5 (Reuters) - British insurer and money manager M&G  on Thursday posted £1.8 billion ($2.43 billion) in net inflows from open business in the third quarter, as growth in its asset management arm and a boom in bulk annuity sales (BPA) kept momentum going.

Key Financial Highlights

Here are some details:

Asset Management Segment Performance

• M&G said its asset management segment delivered £0.7 billion in net inflows in the quarter, driven by UK and international institutional clients

Strategic Partnerships and Market Expansion

• The company, under CEO Andrea Rossi, has leaned on its tie-up with Daiichi Life to drive asset management growth, alongside a push into the bulk annuity market

Bulk Annuity Sales Growth

Full-Year BPA Sales Projections

• M&G now expects full-year BPA sales to exceed £2.5 billion, a more than 60% rise year-on-year, with a further £0.8 billion of deals already in exclusivity, Rossi said in a statement

Assets Under Management and Administration

• Its total assets under management and administration edged down to £384.9 billion at the end of September from £387.4 billion at the end of June, as small adverse market movements more than offset net inflows

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7413 pounds)

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

Key Takeaways

  • Q3 net inflows hit £1.8 billion (~US $2.43 billion), led by £0.7 bn from asset management, particularly institutional clients.
  • Bulk purchase annuity (BPA) demand is surging—M&G expects full-year BPA sales to top £2.5 bn, a >60% year‑on‑year rise, with £0.8 bn already in exclusivity.
  • First‑half 2026 momentum: £2.4 bn total net inflows from open business, including £2.2 bn in asset management; new BPA Plus proposition generated £1.7 bn sales so far in 2026.
  • M&G’s asset management arm continues diversifying geographically and improving profitability: external AUM up, cost‑to‑income ratio down, targeting 70% by end‑2027.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much did M&G report in net inflows for the third quarter?
M&G reported £1.8 billion in net inflows from open business in the third quarter.
What drove the growth in M&G's asset management segment?
Growth was driven by UK and international institutional clients.
How is M&G expanding its asset management business?
M&G is leveraging its tie-up with Daiichi Life and increasing its bulk annuity market presence.
What are M&G's expectations for full-year bulk annuity sales?
M&G expects full-year BPA sales to exceed £2.5 billion, over 60% higher year-on-year.
What was M&G's total assets under management and administration at the end of September?
Total assets under management and administration were £384.9 billion at the end of September.

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